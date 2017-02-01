NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Jose Mari Franz Teves
Feb 01, 2017
The Boston Celtics probably have the largest collection of quality assets in the NBA leading up to next month's trade deadline. Boston is currently loaded with draft picks, highlighted by two likely top five selections coming from the Brooklyn Nets this season and next season. NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the Celtics might be going after Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics have every trade chip available

According to NESN, the C's are featuring some expiring contracts (including Jonas Jerebko and Amir Johnson), players that are on team-friendly contracts (Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, & more) and even talented young players (Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, & more). Therefore, it's truly no surprise that they have been involved in some NBA trade rumors around.

Butler to the Celtics?

Elite players like Chicago Bulls superstar forward Jimmy Butler has been linked to the Celtics several times, most notably during the 2016 NBA Draft. According to several reports, the Celtics still can definitely give the Bulls an enticing offer. Several analysts think that had the Bulls gotten the right pieces back in a deal, they would've definitely moved Butler. Right now, the team that truly has the pieces that the Bulls want is Boston

Will the Celtics trade for Butler?

According to MassLive, Butler, 27, is currently a top 15 player in the league, maybe even top 10. The Bulls star player also is signed for three more years with a salary under $20 million each season, with the last season being a player option. That's a very team-friendly deal given where max contracts are now a trend and will go in the short term under the new collective bargaining agreement. Butler is averaging elite numbers of 24.5 PPG, 4.7 APG, and 6.6 RPG this season.

Butler is an excellent player, no doubt. But should the Celtics give up this season's pick swap with the Nets to acquire Him? Though tempting, it's a pretty tough call, especially with top 2017 draft prospects like Washington's Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball of UCLA both looking like franchise cornerstone-type of players.

 

 

