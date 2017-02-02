Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley

Feb 02, 2017
Sometimes an unlikely alliance could be forged even if it's between two of the most unlikely foes. Take the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James as an example.

Make no mistake, Golden State and Cleveland have settled into a good, old-fashioned rivalry, and the competition for the 2017 NBA Championship still runs through Oakland and Cleveland. But, just last week, the people of the bay area have learned that James also shares a common interest with the Warriors: a total disdain for Charles Barkley.

Why James and the Warriors hate Barkley

According to SB Nation - Golden State of Mind, the Warriors' hatred for Chuck is a result of his reiterating use of the word "girlie" to describe the team's playstyle. In his misunderstood term, girlie actually means a play based off on jumpers rather than a more physical style of scoring, like bodying guys up and driving to the basket for layups and slams.

Despite that, the Warriors, under the leadership of Coach Steve Kerr, still won a championship and have broken record after record.

LeBron James started to hate Barkley when he commented about James being "whiny" when he publicly asked the Cleveland Cavaliers front office that the team currently needs a veteran playmaker. Barkley criticized James for pressuring the Cavs to give him what he demands, which is the reason for the "whiny" comment.

James didn't take this likely and fired back at Chuck by saying that he's a "hater" along with exposing some of his histories back when he was still playing.

Barkley's Defense

According to BBallNews, with all the hate coming from James and the Warriors, Barkley made it clear multiple times that he has nothing against anyone, and that he is entitled to his own comments. Barkley even laughed when he heard about James' retaliation.

It would be good to know what these two sides would have to say once they all meet face to face with each other.

 

 

