NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

According to league sources, NBA trade rumors suggest that a potential ball-handler could be on its way for LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a dismal and very underwhelming 7-8 record in January, considering the tremendous amount of talent that the team already has. League sources have told ESPN that veteran point guards Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar and free agent wing player Lance Stephenson are scheduled to work out for the Cavaliers today.

Former New Orleans Pelicans forward Lance Stephenson is going to be one of the several free agents scheduled to work out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The new NBA trade rumors also suggest that other free-agent prospects are also expected to attend the session.

Depending on how well the participants will perform and showcase their skills, sources with knowledge of the Cavaliers' front office strongly believe that one could potentially be signed prior to the 2017 All-Star break. Cleveland currently has one roster spot available, but they could open up another one should the team opt towards waiving center Chris Andersen, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to ESPN Coastal, James has been publicly calling for the Cavaliers front office to add another veteran playmaker to the roster. Chalmers, 30, fully recovered from a right Achilles tear that occurred last March 2016 when he was still a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Chalmers already has experience playing with James since they were teammates for four seasons during their time in Miami.

Farmar played in two games this season for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 7.7 points, 2.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds for his career. Stephenson, 26, is now healthy after rehabilitating a groin injury that required surgery in November. He was subsequently waived by the Pelicans due to roster constraints. He had some beefy moment with James in the past, but with James publicly saying that he has nothing against him, Stephenson's playmaking ability can earn him a roster spot in Cleveland.