NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?(Photo : Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony is not a better fit for the Cavaliers than he was when people first started hearing that the Knicks star was being offered to the Cavs; he is still a ball-stopping isolation specialist with a dismal defensive presence. But since he's still a friend of LeBron James, people are still getting reports that the two might team up.

James trying to get 'Melo?

According to SportingNews, the latest report to this rumor came Monday from Knicks beat writer Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. He cited an unnamed league source saying that LeBron is pushing to get 'Melo in exchange for power forward Kevin Love.

Advertisement

That's at least a different version of this worn-out story. Initial reports have said the Knicks have approached the Cavs about a trade and the Cavs immediately declined.

Reasons for Cavs to say No Carmelo Trade

There are a lot of good reasons why Cleveland would always decline to a Carmelo trade from the Knicks:

Love is a very solid spot-up shooter who needs the ball in his hands only a fraction of the amount that Anthony does. That's very important when a team already has James and Kyrie Irving, both who love having the rock in their hands and is very much exceptional with it.

Love is also the clear superior rebounder; 11.9 per game to Anthony's 6.1, which is also significant given the Cavs' overall lack of bulk inside. Love, who is an All-Star this season, is also younger than Anthony and one who serves a specific role on the team.

Cavs will always say no to Carmelo Trade

According to BreakingLatestNews, James had briefly addressed the earlier rumors last month when he said that the Cavs needed to focus on who is currently on the roster and not get caught up on playing "fantasy basketball." It seems now that despite some new rumors regarding a Love-for-'Melo trade, it's still pretty clear that the Cavs are still going to decline.