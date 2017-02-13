Michelle, Barrack Obama News: ‘Former First Couple’ Enjoying Vacation Outside the White House

After the Inauguration of President Donald Trump, former President Barrack Obama together with wife Michelle Obama was spotted on a holiday vacation with his wife Michelle Obama in British Virgin Islands.

While the whole world is busy on politics problem, the 'former first couple' flew immediately to Palm Springs after the Inauguration of Donald Trump and get a quiet and peaceful vacation.

According to Teen Vogue, Barrack and Michelle Obama the 'former first couple' were spotted in one of the British Island at a private resort owned by Sir Richard Branson. After eight years of serving the America, former President Barrack Obama need a long vacation break.

They arrived in the British Island at 8:45 pm Monday before hanging out with the richest man Richard Branson, taking pictures of the 'former first couple' take the social media off the hook. Trading his presidential suits in a flip flops and baseball cap.

The 'former first couple' stayed at Rancho Mirage manse who belongs to the Spanish Ambassador Costos, the 12,000 square foot home is full of luxury, but the next destination of the couple is much hard to compete.

In 1979, Richard Branson bought the Necker Island for $180,000 and turn it into a tropical paradise. There are a Great House and an 8 smaller homes. The rates of the entire island cost at $80,000 per night, can accommodate 34 guests. Can also rent the individual villas for only $30,000 per night, for a long weekend stay.

The Island has 100 staff, with two infinity pool and swim-up bar, two tennis court, multiple beaches that can use for scuba diving, snorkeling and waterskiing. There is also a treatment room for spa and workout with Pilates, Observer has cited.

All the photos of the 'former first couple', gain attention and trend in Twitter. The people are very happy to see the former first couple enjoying their well-deserved long vacation. The private resort has a paradise and already host many parties of the celebrities.