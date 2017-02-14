That Look Of Love! Britney Spears Makes It Public With Handsome Beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her speculated boyfriend Sam Asghari just gave their romance a new name. The loved-up duo decided to make their relationship public as the blonde beauty took it to her Instagram, cuddling up with a new lover.

Seems like Britney is hitting the fancy establishments with her new rumored model boyfriend. According to Life and Style magazine, the singer cherished her love affair on Instagram captioning it as. "Had an amazing night at the [Clive Davis] #PreGrammyGala," she wrote in the caption on Instagram, as she cuddled up to Sam in the shot.

Even though Britney paraded on the red carpet without any company, she was seen cozying up with her new beau Sam as she entered the Beverley Hilton. The high-spirited duo has been going out since last November and after three months of successful dating, it appears as if love is in the air!

E!News reports that 35-year old Britney was holding hands and sharing gentle kisses with her new partner at the Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy soirée. Things appeared quite steamy inside the star-studded Beverly Hills rendezvous as the Perfume singer was totally giving him the flirtatious looks.

The two shared a table with Jeremy Renner and sat close to each other throughout the evening, putting on a loved-up display - a perfect way to celebrate their date night. E!'s reporter Marc Malkin was able to snap the duo sitting close to Sam in a booth at the celebrated Beverly Hilton hotel with salads and water glasses in front of them.

The pop idol and the handsome hunk began dating after socializing on the sets of "Slumber Party" music video, where they kicked off their love affair. Britney and Sam are sparking romance rumors as they seem to be pretty stoked about it. Their romance rumors have been doing rounds in the world of paparazzi as they have been spotted numerous times draped in each other's arms.