Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 12:59 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

That Look Of Love! Britney Spears Makes It Public With Handsome Beau Sam Asghari

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:25 PM EST
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals(Photo : Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Britney Spears and her speculated boyfriend Sam Asghari just gave their romance a new name. The loved-up duo decided to make their relationship public as the blonde beauty took it to her Instagram, cuddling up with a new lover.

Seems like Britney is hitting the fancy establishments with her new rumored model boyfriend. According to Life and Style magazine, the singer cherished her love affair on Instagram captioning it as. "Had an amazing night at the [Clive Davis] #PreGrammyGala," she wrote in the caption on Instagram, as she cuddled up to Sam in the shot.

Even though Britney paraded on the red carpet without any company, she was seen cozying up with her new beau Sam as she entered the Beverley Hilton. The high-spirited duo has been going out since last November and after three months of successful dating, it appears as if love is in the air!

E!News reports that 35-year old Britney was holding hands and sharing gentle kisses with her new partner at the Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy soirée. Things appeared quite steamy inside the star-studded Beverly Hills rendezvous as the Perfume singer was totally giving him the flirtatious looks.

The two shared a table with Jeremy Renner and sat close to each other throughout the evening, putting on a loved-up display - a perfect way to celebrate their date night. E!'s reporter Marc Malkin was able to snap the duo sitting close to Sam in a booth at the celebrated Beverly Hilton hotel with salads and water glasses in front of them.

The pop idol and the handsome hunk began dating after socializing on the sets of "Slumber Party" music video, where they kicked off their love affair. Britney and Sam are sparking romance rumors as they seem to be pretty stoked about it. Their romance rumors have been doing rounds in the world of paparazzi as they have been spotted numerous times draped in each other's arms.

 Yup, #britneyspears' boyfriend is here. #grammys @enews

A photo posted by marcmalkin (@marcmalkin) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Had an amazing night at the @clivejdavis #PreGrammyGala ✨ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:53am PST

 

SEE ALSO

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Comes To An End; Cast Gives Emotional Goodbyes

Amal Clooney Slaying Throughout Five Months Pregnancy; Tight-Lipped Human Rights Lawyer Kept It Under Wraps With Her Styling

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd News: Canadian Singer Ready To Embrace New Relationship As Disney Star Meets His Friends

TagsBritney Spears, Sam Asghari, Grammy Awards

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram by sharing a picture with an inspiring hashtag- #bethechange
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics