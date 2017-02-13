Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]

The 2017 Grammy awards just ended and many newsworthy incidents happened at the event, including those of Jennifer Lopez and her rumored lover, Drake. While the two did not confirm their relationship status, it seems that the "On the Floor" singer didn't need to after what transpired at the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Working with Drake

Jennifer Lopez was at the 2017 Grammys red carpet when she talked about her rumored lover, Drake. Ryan Seacrest asked the singer about working with the rapper and it was confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Drake are working on a song together.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" songstress even described Drake as "amazing" and "talented" with regards to their working relationship.Jennifer Lopez even told Seacrest that she has "so much love" for Drake, US Weekly notes.

The dating rumors between Jennifer Lopez and Drake started late last year and on New Year 2017 as they shared a photo of them in a tight embrace. Jennifer Lopez did not offer much insight regarding their romantic relationship but what she said of Drake may fire off the rumor mill once more as she neither confirmed nor denied their status.

Drake Meets Jennifer Lopez's Twins, Breakup Rumors

According to E Online, Drake has apparently met Jennifer Lopez's 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The rapper is apparently good to the children and that J.Lo is having fun with Drake's company.

Apart from the dating rumors, the two are rumored to have broken up as well. The outlet adds that Jennifer Lopez and Drake were last seen together in January. It wasn't long ago when the "Shades of Blue" actress posted a quote on her Instagram account.

The cryptic message is attributed to breakups and may be interpreted in a number of ways. However, an unnamed insider told the outlet that the reason why Jennifer Lopez and Drake are not seeing each other may be the fact that they both have full schedules and not because they have broken up.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake are in a relationship and going strong? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.