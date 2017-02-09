Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'

It's been 3 years since Michael Schumacher's tragic ski accident and there is little information about his condition. There have been reports that Schumi's family may not be telling the whole truth about the F1 champion's condition and recovery.

December 2013 marked as one of the most tragic incidents for Michael Schumacher's family. The F1 champion was on a vacation with his family when he had a ski accident where he sustained head injuries and was placed in a coma. During that time, Michael Schumacher's family asked for understanding and privacy regarding the German racer's condition.

There has been no clear news about Michael Schumacher since he was transferred in his home to be cared for around the clock. Mirror reports that Michael Schumacher's post-accident photograph is being offered to be sold for a million Euros. But even then, there has been no official updates regarding Schumi's condition.

Advertisement

Michael Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber stated that he suspects the family is not telling the whole truth about Schumi. Weber has been vocal about the lack of updates but there has been no news despite it all.

Michael Schumacher's family recently launched the Keep Fighting project for his fans. Michael's wife, Corrina hopes that the movement will inspire the followers of the race to keep believing even in the darkest of times.

The recently concluded event awarded Rio Paralympics Gold medal winner Vanessa Low as the awardee. Low praised Schumacher's family for the initiative and stated that she was proud for being chosen as the winner, Express notes. Low's award was presented by Jean Todt, Schumacher's colleague, and friend.

What do you think is the condition of Michael Schumacher? Tell us what you think in the comments below.