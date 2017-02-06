'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

Shortly after winning an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, "Stranger Things" dropped a surprise this weekend. A surprise trailer shown at the Super Bowl 2017 reveals that "Stranger Things 2" will premier in Halloween this year.

"Stranger Things 2" Halloween 2017 Release and Trailer

The trailer for "Stranger Things 2" which was shown during the Super Bowl 2017 featured Eggos, Ghostbusters and some monsters. The short clip also gave a short preview of Eleven and the gang and something that is looming in the sky.

It was revealed that the popular Netflix show will return on Halloween and season 2 might answer some of the questions that were unanswered in the first season. According to The Verge, "Stranger Things 2" will air starting October 31, 2017 and there will be nine episodes. It will take place a year after the events of the season 1 finale.

Advertisement

"Stranger Things 2" Cast and Plot

"Stranger Things 2" will see the return of our favorite characters Eleven, Dustin, Mike and etc. Independent reports that Millie Bobbie Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo will be returning and reprising their roles for the sequel.

There will also be new characters coming to play in "Stranger Things 2" and it looks like while the Demogorgon was vanquished, a new evil will be coming. Sean Astin ("Lord of the Rings") will be joinng as Bob Newby who is friends with Ryder's Joyce and Harbour's Hopper. Paul Reiser ("Aliens") will also be in season 2 as Dr. Owens of the Department of Energy.

It is believed that Reiser's role will be significant in "Stranger Things 2." Other characters cast to appear are Sadie Sink who will play Max, Dacre Montgomery as the older brother of Max and Danish actor Linnea Berthelsen who will play Roman.

What do you think will happen in "Stranger Things 2" this year? Tell us what you think in the comments below.