Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Gigi Hadid Unfazed Over Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift Hot 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
Jan 31, 2017
Reebok And Gigi Hadid Present #PerfectNever Revolution

Reebok And Gigi Hadid Present #PerfectNever Revolution

The internet has been abuzz since the release of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." The song is a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik for the upcoming movie "Fifty Shades Darker." Malik's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was rumored to have been indirectly involved in the making of the music video by limiting the contact between her boyfriend and Swift.

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video

The currently released music video tells the story of lovers who can't bear to be apart. Hollywood Life notes that while that was the story being told, there were only a few times where Swift and Malik were in the same frame. The direction baffled some viewers as the song is reportedly written for the erotic romantic drama sequel "Fifty Shades Darker."

This has led to rumors that Hadid may have something to do with the arrangement. It has been speculated that while Hadid is part of Swift's infamous girl squad, she is susceptible to bouts of jealousy like any normal girl.

Gigi Hadid Unfazed Over Swift, Malik Hot Music Video

Despite the rumors, Hadid was unfazed over the entire thing. The model was involved in several music videos after all so she knows how the production works plus the fair amount of exposure she has in the limelight. Furthermore, Vanity Fair reports that Hadid wasn't even there when the music video was being filmed.

A source close to Hadid said that the model is supportive of Zayn and his career so she does not want to get in the way. In fact, the Victoria's Secret model would have been alright if Swift and her boyfriend did more intimate scenes for the music video. Hadid's closeness with Swift serves as her security for Zayn as well.

Have you seen the music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever"? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

