Tuesday, February 07, 2017 | Updated at 8:59 AM ET

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
When "Deadpool" first came out last year, it held little doubt that it would be a box office hit. The marketing strategy for the movie was aggressive and ingenuous that it borrowed several pop culture references to lure people in. With fans and critics hungry for more, eyes are peeled for who would be cast as Cable in the promised sequel.

Pierce Brosnan for "Deadpool 2"?

It is no secret that Ryan Reynolds pitched "Deadpool" for several years. His non-compromise at making his character and movie as close to the source material undoubtedly made the movie one of the most memorable movies of 2016. The movie was expected to do so well that a sequel was announced at the end of the first movie and that fans should expect a new character named Cable for "Deadpool 2."

While "Deadpool 2" won't be released until 2018, fans are curious as to who will be cast as the time-traveling mutant, Cable. Comic Book reports that "James Bond" actor Pierce Brosnan might be the one for the role. Director David Leitch who has taken up to the task of directing "Deadpool 2" was indirectly asked to confirm if Brosnan has been cast as Cable.

There is no official confirmation yet for any additional cast for "Deadpool 2." The outlet notes that Reynolds, who doubles as Deadpool's actor and producer of the films, will be the one to announce any news.

Wolverine Cameo in "Deadpool 2" and Wade Wilson Cameo in "Logan"?

Reynolds has been adamant about getting Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman a cameo or at least the two of them to be in one scene together. The rumor of Jackman appearing in "Deadpool" was only half true but rumors of Wolverine appearing in "Deadpool 2" have been persistent. In fact, another rumor has sprouted saying Reynold's Wade Wilson may appear in Jackman's last Wolverine film, "Logan." However, Movieweb notes that there are no official announcements regarding crossovers of any kind in "Deadpool 2" or in "Logan."

Do you think Wolverine will finally have a cameo in "Deadpool 2" just like Wade Wilson is speculated to do the same in "Logan"? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

