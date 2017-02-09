‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans is Single Again; Here's Why He and Jenny Slate Reportedly Broke Up

Chris Evans known for his role as "Captain America" is single agiain after breaking up with his girlfriend. He and Jenny Slate broke up several weeks ago after only nine months of dating. While the two have broken up, reports say that the two are still friends with each other.

Why Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Broke Up

A source told US Weekly that the break up between Chris Evans and Jenny Slate is "amicable" and that it was made in a cooperative decision. The former couple apparently broke up because they couldn't find time to be with one another.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate started officially debuted as a couple at the premiere of the actress' movie "The Secret Life of Pets last June 2016. Slate was raving about Evans on the red carpet and described him as her "dream boyfriend."

During that time, Slate confessed that it was reassuring to have Evans by her side during the movie's premiere because it was her first major one. Additionally, Slate said that she had been friends with Evans before they started dating.

Chris Evans, Jenny Slate to Reunite in "Gifted"

While Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits, they will soon reunite onscreen for the film "Gifted." According to E Online, the two were working on the movie together and it apparently sparked their romance.

"Gifted" is about a young prodigy named Mary and Evans will be playing as Frank Adler. He is the girl's uncle who will fight for her custody after Mary's mother passed away. Slate is playing Mary's teacher who discovers that the girl may be gifted. Evans and Slate will make their first onscreen debut together in "Gifted" and the movie will be released in theaters in the US on April 12.

Watch the official trailer for "Gifted" below: