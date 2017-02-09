'Logan' News & Update: Hugh Jackman's Last Wolverine Movie Looks Dramatic [TRAILER]

Super Bowl Sunday held many surprises for football fans and one of them was the first look at the "Logan" movie TV spot. Hugh Jackman is set to reappear as Wolverine and it is said that it will be his last movie as the clawed mutant.

In the clips released for "Logan," the most notable thing seen is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is now frailer and much older from the previous X-Men movies. Entertainment Weekly reports that the setting of "Logan" is supposed to be a dystopic future which explains why Wolverine and Professor X (played by Patric Stewart) look aged.

Wolverine, real name James Howlett but more commonly known as Logan is known for his seemingly infallible mutant powers of regeneration. In the movie, he looks more vulnerable as his healing powers are not what they used to be. Strain is added as he cares for an ailing Professor X and a young mutant by the name of X-23 (played by Dafne Keen) to tend to.

Advertisement

"Logan" is directed by James Mangold and is set to be released next month on March 3, 2017. The movie is written by David James Kelly and also starred by Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Eriq La Salle.

The young mutant, X-23 or Laura Kinney in the comics is said to be cloned from Wolverine. "Logan" highlights the arrival of X-23 to replace Wolverine as the new lethally clawed mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The young X-23 in "Logan" clips shows off her badassery as a montage of blood, gore and screams are heard. Coming Soon notes that it is not known how X-23 will be portrayed in the movie or how similar she will be in the original Marvel comics.

Are you excited to watch "Logan" on the big screen next month? Tell us what you think of Wolverine caring for X-23 in the comments below.