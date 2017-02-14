Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

‘The Winds of Winter’ Release Date Update: George RR Martin’s Book May Not Release in 2017 as Author Takes a Break

Feb 14, 2017
Earlier, George RR Martin revealed about "The Winds of Winter" release date update on his official blog that the book may come out this year. However, it looks like the fans may have to wait much longer than they thought.

According to the latest update on Martin's live journal, the author talks about "The Winds of Winter" release date update. Martin tells his fans that he is stepping away from completion of his sixth installment in "A Song of Ice and Fire" series so that he can focus on his upcoming short story, "The Book of Swords," whose, he says, deadline is just round the corner.

Martin earlier responded to a fan's disappointment about the long delays between his books. He wrote that he is working on it and has made progress. Martin further teased that the book should be likely out this year, at the same time added that he hoped for the same thing last year as well. However, now it looks like the fans will have to wait longer than 2017 as the author reportedly took a break for his short story, based on "Game of Thrones," releasing this year.

"A Song of Ice and Fire" author further expressed his love for editing anthologies and giving all the credit of the book to his friend, Gardner Dozois for "A Book of Swords." Martin also clarified that he only contributed a small story in the series and did not partake in its editing, or even co-editing, MobiPicker reported.

The author went on to say that as much as he loved editing the anthologies, he took a step back so that he could finish the much awaited sixth book from his series. According to "The Winds of Winter" release date update, the book is definitely in progress, but the author did not reveal any conclusive finish date.

