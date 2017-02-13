Eminem Calls Donald Trump a 'B--ch', Sexually Assaults an Author

Eminem who is known to court controversy around his rapid-fire freestyle raps a no-holds barred artistic criticisms against homos and gays. He also sauntered into the political rap arena with this scathing rap against both new U.S. president Donald Trump and conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter.

According to Hiphop DX,15-time Grammy Award winner Eminem unleashed an 8-minute tirade freestyle rap against the new U.S. President Donald Trump in the song "No Favors" in Big Sean's album "I Decided". Not only did he lambast Donald Trump in this track, calling him a "b--ch" but he also rapped about having a fantasy sexually assaulting conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter.

Eminem blatantly attacked U.S. President Donald Trump with the said lyrics, "I'm anti / Can't no government handle a commando ... I'll make his whole brand go under."

But the more heated verses came from the "imaginary" sexual assault on Ann Coulter with the following lyrics:

"And f--- Ann Coulter with a Klan poster. With a lamp post, door handle, shutter. A d--- bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber."

With that being said, Ann Coulter fights back by calling the rapper a "homophobic, misogynistic idiot". She stated that Eminem's verbal assaults have been violent attacks against women, The Rappler has learned.

"He talks about f-ing women with an umbrella until the bleep comes out," Ann says, TMZ has reported.

This is the second time Eminem has pulled out a political tirade in his rap songs. The first one was last year's "Campaign Speech" in which he rapped about attacking a volunteer neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman when he shot Trayvon Martin dead. Trayvon is a young African American going home with iced tea and candy.