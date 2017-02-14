'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 16, 'The Allowance Evaporation' Spoiler Features Amy, Sheldon's First Big Fight

Sheldon and Amy have been together for some time and the show has shown a lot of transition in the relationship. From Sheldon's queer romantic moves to his naïve approach to love and cohabitation, their story was mixed with hilarity but a lesson to look back on. "Big Bang Theory's" next episode 16 titled "The Allowance Evaporation" will center on how Sheldon will realize the importance of privacy and Amy's feelings.

Sheldon is already doing so much trouble, at least on the show's previous episode that made Leonard and Howard plan something to distract his attention. On next Thursday's episode, Amy will find out that almost all in the university knows their intimate moments with only Sheldon's big mouth to blame. SpoilersGuide reports that this will be the biggest fight ever for the couple since living together, and Sheldon's way to defend his wrongdoings is as always just hilarious.

There was already doubt in Amy that Sheldon will take it seriously on their relationship when she and the girls had a heart-to-heart talk. While Penny feels the tension of having children since it's been two years that she and Leonard are married, Amy, on the other hand, was not sure she and Sheldon will get married. However, based on reports from Yahoo News, Amy has no idea that Sheldon was planning to propose in Season 9 and until now the story of the engagement ring never resurfaced.

Before Season 10 started, executive producer Steve Molaro has already explained on how the engagement ring storyline could affect the whole show. The production decided instead to focus on the character's living arrangement and wait for the right time to relive the anticipated proposal of Sheldon. For now, find out how Sheldon and Amy patch things up in their relationship on the next new episode of the "Big Bang Theory", Thursdays at 8 p.m EST on CBS.