Tuesday, February 14, 2017

'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: Olivia Hunts For Frankie's New Killer Along With Gladiators

By Bisma Kaleem
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017
In "Scandal" Season 6 Episode 4, Olivia will come to realize her mistake for incriminating Cyrus Beene (Kerry Washington) in the murder of Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira).

Titled as 'The Belt', the released promo by ABC unveils how Olivia tells Huck (Guillermo Diaz) and Quinn (Katie Lowes) that Cyrus is the ultimate conspirator of Frankie's death. The plot twisted when Tom (Brian Letscher) highlights Cyrus as the man behind setting up the murder.

A known murderer may have confessed to the heinous crime, but it doesn't wrap up the investigation process. While celebrations are in order for the new president of the United States Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Olivia too, the latter soon understands Cyrus isn't the man of interest, reports TV Line.

President Fitzgerald Grant's conversation with Olivia unfolds a hidden truth as in a surprising turn of events, Cyrus isn't the man. Olivia along with the Gladiators unwraps facts and information of the day Frankie was killed, which will be further revealed in the approaching episode.

The next chapter will focus on Cyrus as he is determined to prove himself innocent. Cyrus's resilient efforts to let go of the murder stain off him is predicted to be a challenge as he is still in confinement. Frankie' former running mate will try his best to get linked with his political connections so that Cyrus is free from the murder charge. He also agreed to take assistance from Elizabeth as his chief of staff in order to take political help to keep Cyrus out of jail.

Episode 4 will also allow Olivia to be acquainted with information regarding the murder. It is expected to change the course of the track as Olivia and the Gladiators will be the first one to know more about Frankie' death and they will have to decide whether to expose the information or keep it under the wraps.

In an interview with TV Line, Goldwyn maintained that there's plenty more for the viewers to see in the season. "We'll find out in episodes to come what's actually going down," the actor teased.

Mini flashbacks from the previous episode shows how loyal Cyrus was with the late governor. Cyrus had made clear that Frankie is the only one with his ultimate trust and support. Frankie, in return was also fond of Cyrus and was determined to support him, which is why he asked Cyrus to be his Vice President.

However, the mystery still entangles Olivia and the Gladiators as they set off to search for the real killer. "Scandal" Season 6 Episode 4 is slated to air on February 16 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

