Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

By Bisma Kaleem
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017
Actor Hugh Jackman attends the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with 'Hollywood's Night Under The Stars' at MPTF Wasserman Campus on October 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Hugh Jackman attends the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with 'Hollywood's Night Under The Stars' at MPTF Wasserman Campus on October 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Charley Gallay)

Hugh Jackman revealed that he was recently treated for skin cancer on his nose again. This was his fifth treatment in four consecutive years.

According to US Magazine, the 48-year old Hollywood prodigy took it to social media and shared a photograph with bandaged nose with his fans and explained what it looks to have a cancerous nose surgery. The Oscar-winning alum revealed that he was treated for his nose cancer again on February 13.

 

The actor appeared to be in high hopes as he mentioned that everything is sorted out well. According to him, frequent medical examinations and with the guidance of qualified medical examiners, he was able to post this selfie.

"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,"

The Wolverine star revealed his first-time skin cancer case in 2013. He was diagnosed with skin cancer and posted a similar selfie at that time as well. Since then, the actor has undergone five surgeries and has made sure to stress how essential wearing sunblock is.

He explained that his wife Debora Lee Furness had asked him to get the apparent "mark" on the nose get examined by the professionals. However, the results were a bit jaw-dropping as it turned out that he had basal cell carcinoma. He continued writing and suggested others get themselves checked to add Hugh is also advising people to wear sunscreen for direct exposure to the sun.

Basal cell carcinoma, even though not fatal, but can cause a lot of skin damage if not treated on time. This can easily cause disfigurement of the skin or distortion of tissues surrounding the affected area. It is still considered to cause discomfort.

Hugh had made sure to communicate with his fans regarding the case. He said that basal cell carcinomas are not life-threatening, but rather than assuming, it's foolishness to not visit a doctor, reports E! News.

On May 2014, Hugh attended the red carpet premiere of X-Men: Days of Future Past just a couple of days after his nose surgery. While his nose bandage was still on, Hugh remained high-spirited and continued clicking photos with fans.

 

