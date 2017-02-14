Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Episode 13 Spoilers: BAU Agent Dr. Spencer Reid Accused Of Murder And Sent Behind Bars; BAU Team Asks For Help

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 is soon going to return this week making Spencer Reid as the main focus. Played by Mathew Gray Gubler, the BAU team agent will soon be entangled in a murder mystery as he will be labelled as an assassin. 

Titled as Spencer, the episode is supposed to shed light on the character of Spencer Reid. According to TV Line, the "Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 13 is deemed synonymous with the term game-changer as it is supposed to alter the track for Dr. Spencer. 

Speculations are rife that Spencer will be involved and trapped in Mexico. However, his current status remains to be unknown and BAU agents are finding if he is held by an UnSub or other unknown agency. Whatever it is, fans are hoping for Spencer's safe return and an episode free from bitter torture. 

The revealed promo highlights Spencer dwelling behind the bars and that too in a foreign country. Things do not appear smooth as he is accused of murder and to make matters worse he doesn't even have a clue or any recollection of this particular incident. 

In order to get Spencer out of his predicament, BAU has reached out the International Response Team to assist their agents get out of his ordeal. However, as for now, no further details have been dished out and no one is sure how Spencer will make it out, fans have kept their fingers crossed for the approaching suspense. 

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 13 is written by Kristen Vangness, which is why the Spencer-centric episode will be nail-biting. She has a history of formulating storylines that aid in changing the course trajectory for most of the team agents. Shemar Moore's last day in the team and Mandy Patinkin's death plots were fabricated by Kristin. 

Executive producer Erica Messer also maintained that "criminal minds" Season 12 episode 13 "launches a journey for [Reid] and for the team that I would argue we never even imagined would happen - and yet it happens, and we're along for this ride. And it's an intense one."

Even though Spencer's character has been given indefinite attention for the forthcoming episode, fans are hoping it's not to be another case of character termination. Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore's exit have already caused an uproar within the fan base and the show makers cannot afford to lose already dwindling fan ground. 

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 13 'Spencer' is slated to air on Wednesday, February 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. 

 

 

