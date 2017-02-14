‘Logan’ Actor Hugh Jackman Undergoes 6th Skin Cancer Surgery

Hugh Jackman is not only a great actor but a strong cancer survivor as well. The "Logan" actor has spoken out and shared a photo on social media after having his sixth skin cancer removed.

According to NME, Hugh recently went under his sixth skin cancer surgery since 2013. He shared a picture on Instagram that showed his bandaged nose right after the surgery. He also appealed to his 10 million followers to always consult a doctor when in doubt about anything cancerous.

"Another basal cell carcinoma," Hugh wrote in the caption of the photo "Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear!" He then hashtagged the post with "#wearsunscreen"

The "Logan" actor first discovered that he has Basal Cell Carcinoma three years ago in 2013. Thanks to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness who made him visit a doctor for advice after having a mole.

"Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked," Hugh wrote in social media at the time. "Boy, was she right! I had a Basal Cell Carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!"

According to CNN, basal cell carcinoma or simply BCC is a type of skin cancer that begins in the basal cells and is the most common type of skin cancer. It is commonly believed that too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or from sun beds can be the reason behind the disease.

Hugh Jackman is all set to appear as Wolverine for one last time in the upcoming movie "Logan". The superhero flick is set to release on March 3.

Fans are disappointed to realise that they may never see their favourite actor as Wolverine. But reportedly Ryan Reynolds is pushing pretty hard to make Hugh Jackman understand a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover needs to happen in future.