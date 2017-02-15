'Madam Secretary' News: Season 4 Canceled?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

As of this moment, "Madam Secretary" Season 3 is looming to be canceled. This is because CBS Television Network is still mum about whether they will pick the show or not. Despite that, the official plot description and the promo clip for Episode 14 "Labor of Love" is provided here.

According to Carter Matt, the next episode of "Madam Secretary" Season 3 will be delayed. This is because CBS Television Network decided to keep the show off the air to prevent its ratings from declining. That said, the network decided to air the Super Bowl, Grammys, and the Oscars instead.

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 might no longer continue for season 4. According to Chat Sports Net, CBS Television Network has no official announcement yet until now regarding the renewal of the American political drama series.

Such indications sparked since the future episodes were delayed to have a title. Plus, the network has not made any statement yet whether they will order for a new installment or not.

As for the official plot description of episode 14, Spoilers Guide notes, "When an influential rabbi organizing a symbolic Iran/Israel soccer game is killed, Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni) and Jay Whitman's (Sebastian Arcelus) peace treaty plans for the two countries are jeopardized. Also, Elizabeth's name is floated for a Nobel Peace Prize; Jay's exhausting work on the Iran and Israel peace deal strains his marriage; and Daisy Grant (Patina Miller) makes a connection with new work colleague, Kevin Park (Justin Baldoni)."

"Madam Secretary" Season 3 episode 14 is titled as "Labor of Love". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 5, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network. "Madam Secretary" is an American political drama TV series created by Barbara Hall and executive produced by Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman.