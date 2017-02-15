Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match

The official ball of the match for the UEFA Champions League final series has been revealed. The Finale Cardiff has been unveiled and will be used in the current season's final in the Welsh capital.

The knockout stage of the 2016-2017 Champion League has been officially finalized on Monday with the introduction of a new match ball. The inspiration has been extracted from the national idea of Wales. According to the official website UEFA, the superficial design of the ball features an interesting pattern of a dragon print.

The significance of the dragon symbol needs to be comprehended. It signifies strength and is a direct reflection of power taken from Celtic mythology. Other than that, the symbol also represents ferociousness with the help of which the upcoming stages will be played.

The 2017 finals are scheduled for June 3 at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff. German sportswear giant Adidas presented the idea of the new ball, which will be used for the competition, reports Latin American Herald Tribune.

Keeping in view the history of balls provided by Adidas, all UEFA Champions League official match balls comes with an outer coating that aids in optimal grip. It also sports a thermally-equipped star panel design that renders a flawless outer surface for a convenient touch.

The championship kicked off using the new ball during the UEFA Champions League matches commenced this Tuesday. Benfica took the lead against Borussia Dortmund and has higher chances to reach quarter-finals of the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain took down Barcelona by 4-0 and have finally appeared at the Champions League top table.

The UEFA Champions League is an amalgamation of the continent's best team standing against each other. Since 2005, Manchester United and Liverpool had the opportunity to both win and lose during the finals. Whereas Chelsea took the lead for the first time and Arsenal were the runner ups.