Apple to Release 2 iPhones this Year; iPhone 8 Specs, Features, Available Variants

Apple VP Greg Joswiak announces the new iPhone SE during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California.

The 10th anniversary of Apple iPhone is going to be huge. The rumour mills are constantly churning out new information about the celebratory 2017 iPhone which prepares cutting-edge specifications and features for the latest flagship model.

According to BGR, Catcher Technology, an Apple supplier stated that iPhone 8 is more likely to readopt the all-glass body with an aluminium or steel frame. The smartphone company will remove aluminium housing which was used in the iPhone 5, 5s, 6, 6s, and SE.

Many rumours suggest that there might be two iPhones to be released this year. One featuring the new all-glass body while the other featuring the old aluminium body. An iPhone with a single sheet of glass is something that has been long rumored.

iPhone 8 will surely feature a faster and more efficient processor which is said to be a 10 nanometer A11 chip. There are also chances of wireless charging and biometric identifications like iris, facial and gesture being added to the latest device.

The wireless charging and OLED display seems to be a regular now in every other rumour thereby hinting at a strong prospect of their presence in the 2017 iPhone. The device is said to have a flexible display and higher contrast ratio with true to life colours, if some new rumours are to be believed, Mac Rumours has cited.

Many rumours suggest an edge to edge display which means Apple will do away with the famous home button which also houses the fingerprint sensor in previous iPhone models. This also means that the Touch ID and front-facing camera will have to be integrated in the display itself or the Touch ID might go to the backside of the phone like many Android phones in the market.

iPhone 8 price tag starts at $1,000, the price hike is attributed to a 50 to 60 percent bump in production costs compared to the anticipated "iPhone 7s" LCD models