NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

The 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, and people are getting hyped about all the superstars that are going to go head-to-head in the most highlighted moment of the event: The All-Star Game. The All-Star game features elite NBA players of both the East and the West go at each other in an exhibition game that will truly make every hoops fan drool.

The 2017 All-Star Game

The All-Star Players are ready to get into it, especially perennial All-Star LeBron James. James has been a constant image during the All-Star Game, appearing and participating in the event ever since his sophomore year.

As most of the fans would agree, the kind of performances that superstars like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant will deliver at this Sunday' NBA All-Star Game remains a mystery for now. But the people over at Cleveland.com do know what kicks they'll be wearing on the said event.

What kicks will they rock?

According to them, Nike has officially confirmed that its athletes will be wearing Black History Month versions of each of their signature shoes, most of which will be available to the general public for this week alone. In the past events, Nike has always been releasing a signature All-Star line of sneakers. However, this year, the company has been heavily focused on its campaign for "Equality."

That means LeBron James will be rocking the Black History Month version of his latest LeBron 14 signature shoe. Irving will also be wearing the newly released Kyrie 3 Black History Month version, and Durant will wear his fresh KD 9 Black History Month shoe.

According to SneakersNews, other players like Isaiah Thomas, another Nike star, Stephen Curry, the heart and soul of Under Armour, and Russell Westbrook, Jordan brand's signature star, is also expected to wear special shoes as well during the event.