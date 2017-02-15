NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shouted at a particular Denver Nuggets fan and said that they will sweep them if they ever meet in the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets have tied the NBA record for most threes last night when they beat the Golden State Warriors with 24 three-point field goals.

It's not very often that the Warriors are on the receiving end of a beating like that, but it did take a Nuggets team to break history just to defeat Golden State. There's definitely a chance that these two teams will meet again in the playoffs, and everybody is looking forward to it, especially Durant.

If Denver, a team currently eighth in the West, retains its spot in the standing, there's a strong chance that the Nuggets and Warriors would end up meeting in the first round of the playoffs. According to BlueManHoop, as Kevin Durant was exiting the floor at the Pepsi Center, a certain Nuggets fan had such a fun time that he shouted at the Warriors players walking off the court that they would see them in the playoffs.

Durant, who decided to have a little bit of fun on his own, barked back and said to the fan that Golden State would sweep their "a--." Just after the trash talk that the Warriors endured in Oklahoma City, it appears that they're having some fun giving it back to the fans.

There's nothing really much about this and it's definitely all in good spirited fun. But with all this said, beating the Warriors is satisfying as much as it is a big win for Denver and its fans.

According to TheBigLead, with the rise of Nikola Jokic and several other young players on the Denver Nuggets, a series between them and the Warriors would be a delight to watch as a first-round series in the NBA. It might likely not be going past four or five games, but it would definitely be an interesting matchup to watch.