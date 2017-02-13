NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal(Photo : Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Derrick Williams has recently signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 10-day contract this week, and if LeBron James has his say in any given event, Williams might stick around in Cleveland for some time. James said about Williams after the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday that he strongly believes it to be long term.

James wants Williams' Contract to be Long Term

According to SportsWorldNews, LeBron James said this despite the knowledge that it might only be a 10-day contract but still trusted it to become a long-term deal. Williams scored seven points in 21 minutes against the Nuggets and played the entire second quarter when Cleveland went on a run and outscored Denver 31-22.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are Williams' fifth NBA team in his six-year NBA Career since he was chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. LeBron James also believes that Cleveland will finally be the place where Williams can fully develop and make that next big step.

Williams to be part Of Cavs' Rotation

Derrick Williams was waived by the Miami Heat on Monday and immediately was signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams has demonstrated some impressive adaptability up to this point, guarding opposing point guards and nevertheless taking the roll together to get the Cleveland Cavaliers into their offense.

He is reportedly going to be a piece of a larger estimated Cleveland lineup with LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver, and Channing Frye in the second quarter - all deliberate 6-foot-7 or taller, according to AttitudeSports. With LeBon James' approval, it shows that Derrick Williams has effectively showcased himself really well, considering that there is a sizable challenge when coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a non-ensured deal.

With a team that has been open about its search for an extra point guard or rim protector, it seems that they found themselves a very solid pickup in Williams.