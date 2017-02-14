NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

Stephen Curry is definitely one of the NBA's most recognizable and popular superstars. He is currently the reigning two-time MVP and also serves as an ambassador for basketball across the globe.

Curry's Effect on Under Armour

There truly no doubt that being associated with Curry as a brand will be worth billions. When Curry signed with Under Armour, their company's brand recognition and market penetration in athletic wear - particularly sneakers - skyrocketed, with financial experts estimating Curry to be worth $14 billion to Under Armour.

Curry not Happy with Kevin Plank being Pro-Trump

This brings us to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, where, according to WearYourVoice, has just recently joined President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council, and was also offered his pro-Trump agenda on CNBC. Plank said that "to have such a President who is definitely pro-business is something that is a real asset for the country."

Curry, on the other end, quipped that he agrees that Trump is an asset - if you remove the "-et." While Curry calling Trump an ass is quite funny, no one is laughing at all in the Under Armour board rooms, since Curry followed up his comments by telling the media that "there is no amount of money, there is no platform that I wouldn't jump off, if it wasn't in line with who I am."

Under Armour has since released a statement, talking about how they engage in policy, and not in politics and talking about the importance of American manufacturing. Curry is currently under contract with Under Armour until 2024, but this is going to be a huge problem.

About Star leaving their Brand

We have seen individuals back away from brands which have aligned themselves with Donald Trump. For example, over 200,000 people immediately deleted their Uber app after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick joined Trump's advisory council.

This issue was serious enough for Kalanick to immediately leave the council, but the stars backing away from a brand is really unprecedented. According to OregonLive, while it is unclear if the situation with Stephen Curry and Under Armour will go beyond the comments made, this will be worth monitoring and offer kudos to Curry for standing up for what he believes.