Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 3:55 AM ET

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:53 AM EST
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

(Photo : Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers has signed free agent Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract earlier this week right after he was waived by the Miami Heat. Williams was the former second overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft

Cavs Acquire Derrick Williams

According to KingJamesGospel, Williams has played for a total of five NBA teams in his six-year career; these are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and now, Cleveland Cavaliers. In his 403 career games, the 25-year-old has averaged 9.1 ppg and 4.1 rpg on a decent 43 percent shooting from the field.

LeBron James Likes the Williams acquisition

Though he hasn't been able to find a true home in the NBA, Williams could definitely stick around with the Cavaliers. According to ESPN.com, LeBron James is hopeful that Williams will be in Cleveland for the long-term.

"We hope that this would be a long-term thing," James said about Williams after the Cavs' 125-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. "Obviously, we know that he's only on a 10-day contract, but we believe that after his performance tonight, it's going to be long-term."

Williams showing some promise

Playing just two games with the Cavs, Williams is averaging 9.5 points on 83 percent from the field. He has, no doubt, proven to be a very versatile asset for the Cavaliers, guarding the opposing team's point guard and taking the ball up the court for the Cavaliers.

Williams may not fully address the need of a backup point guard that the Cavaliers have desperately been needing all season, but he is an athletic defender who could run the floor well and can definitely score from the wing. Although it has only been a small sample size, Williams could be a key factor for the Cavs moving forward, and with LeBron James in his corner, he could very well be a Cavalier for at least the remainder of the season.

TagsNBA, Derrick Williams, Cleveland Cavaliers

