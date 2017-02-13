NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade didn't suit up in Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right wrist injury. Wade fell on both wrists during the second half of Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Dwyane Wade injures wrist

"It's hurting," Wade claimed before Sunday's game. "Fell on both hands. It's funny because the left one was actually the one hurting at first, and then after the game, the right one is the one who took over."

According to ESPN.com, Wade's right wrist was visibly swollen before Sunday's game against the Wolves, and he acknowledged that he was in some pain on the said wrist. Wade is very much hopeful that he will be back on the floor again before the All-Star break. "I'm just focusing in on what's now," Wade said.

Wade also claimed that he has played through a lot of things, therefore he can absolutely play through his wrist injury if only it was manageable. But he said that it is not in any ways manageable and that he can't even bend it without experiencing pain.

X-Ray results on Wade's injured wrist

According to CBSSports, x-rays on Wade's injured right wrist have come back negative on Sunday. This means that if the pain has already subsided, Wade is cleared to play for the Bulls' next upcoming game.

Wade was held out of Sunday's game against the Wolves after experiencing severe swelling in his right wrist earlier before the game, which was due to a hard fall to the court in Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. While X-rays have cleared Wade of any structural damage whatsoever, he could still require an MRI on Monday as the Bulls look towards determining the length of his setback.

If Wade is unable to play in the Bulls' next game against the Raptors on Tuesday, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine would totally benefit from some extended run on the floor.