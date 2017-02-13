Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 12:49 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 12:54 AM EST
NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results(Photo : Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade didn't suit up in Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right wrist injury. Wade fell on both wrists during the second half of Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Dwyane Wade injures wrist

"It's hurting," Wade claimed before Sunday's game. "Fell on both hands. It's funny because the left one was actually the one hurting at first, and then after the game, the right one is the one who took over."

According to ESPN.com, Wade's right wrist was visibly swollen before Sunday's game against the Wolves, and he acknowledged that he was in some pain on the said wrist. Wade is very much hopeful that he will be back on the floor again before the All-Star break. "I'm just focusing in on what's now," Wade said.

Wade also claimed that he has played through a lot of things, therefore he can absolutely play through his wrist injury if only it was manageable. But he said that it is not in any ways manageable and that he can't even bend it without experiencing pain.

X-Ray results on Wade's injured wrist

According to CBSSports, x-rays on Wade's injured right wrist have come back negative on Sunday. This means that if the pain has already subsided, Wade is cleared to play for the Bulls' next upcoming game.

Wade was held out of Sunday's game against the Wolves after experiencing severe swelling in his right wrist earlier before the game, which was due to a hard fall to the court in Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. While X-rays have cleared Wade of any structural damage whatsoever, he could still require an MRI on Monday as the Bulls look towards determining the length of his setback.

If Wade is unable to play in the Bulls' next game against the Raptors on Tuesday, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine would totally benefit from some extended run on the floor.

SEE ALSO

NBA News: Zach LaVine's Injury Might Deal Huge Blow To His Future With Wolves

NBA Trade Rumors: Melo - Love Trade Talk resurfaces; Is James Trying To Get 'Melo To Join The Cavs?

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations

TagsNBA, Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Supernatural season 12 episode 12 Dragon Ball Super episode 79

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

Dwyane Wade has an injured wrist that prevented him from playing in the Bulls' Sunday loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With X-ray results coming in negative, Wade hopes that he will be able to play again right before the All-Star break.
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics