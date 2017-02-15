Sandra Bullock Stalker May Be Admitted To A Mental Health Facility Instead Of Prison Time

Sandra Bullock had the most terrifying experience two years ago when a male stalker broke into her home and left a "love letter" for the actress. Joshua Corbett was arrested and has been slapped with more than 20 felony charges. However, recent developments revealed that he could be out of jail and admitted into a mental health facility since it was later found that LAPD searched his home illegally.

Joshua Corbett wrote a letter to Sandra Bullock saying that she was his wife by law and by God's law, Perez Hilton reported. The time Corbett broke into the actress' home; she hid inside a closet and phoned the police. Authorities arrived at her home to arrest her stalker and he has remained in county jail since.

But on Tuesday, a California state appeals court ruled that Los Angeles police search of Corbett's home was done illegally. Apparently, authorities only searched the stalker's home as well as a gun safe. Corbett was cooperative during his interrogation and told them the location of his weapons. Joshua Corbett also admitted that he did not want to harm Sandra. Said that he just wants to keep "Sandy" safe.

The "Gravity" actress might freak out when she finds that her stalker might get only 2 out of the 26 felony charges he is facing. He might also be sent to a mental facility instead of facing jail time. Joshua Corbett is still in jail and has a $2,185 million bail, USA Today reported. He was charged with felony stalking and burglary.

Meanwhile, Paul; Takakjian, Corbett's attorney said that his client was pleased by the ruling. Joshua Corbett admitted that he was in an opiate withdrawal period when he was questioned by the police last year. He further said that he was threatened and so was his family. The police allegedly told him that they would use a battering ram to enter his parents' home if he did not cooperate. Finally, he did felt sorry for breaking into Sandra Bullock's property.