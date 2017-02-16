Report: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For Job - Got Response From Google CEO Sundar Pichai

A Google logo is shown on a screen during a keynote address by CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu at CES 2017 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

A seven-year-old girl from Hereford who asked Google for a job was shocked to receive a personal response from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.The child's father has reported this in a post on LinkedIn.

According to The Telegraph, the girl Chloe Bridgewater has little more drive than average seven-year-old. Fascinate by her kindle fire tablet and robots, the girl is taken the idea of working somewhere with bean bag chairs, go-karts, and slides, Chloe decided to apply to Google for a job.

The impression of Silicon Valley is the Neverland of Corporate life, a place full of office slides and go-karts. By the image of fascination, Chloe has decided to apply for a job at tech giant Google.

Mail Online has reported, the 7-year-old was delighted after receiving the job response from Google CEO Mr. Pichai. She was shocked after receiving it.

The technical giant CEO, Sundar Pichai, replied telling Chloe that he looks forward to receiving her job application. At the same time, he encouraged the young girl to follow her dreams.

Chloe, from Hereford, was inspired to write the letter after seeing images of Google offices with comfy beanbags, go karts and slides. In the letter, Chloe deems 'Google Boss' that she enjoys using computers and plays a game on her tablet where she 'moves a robot up and down'.

In the letter, Chloe has pointed out that her dad said if she continues being a good student and achieved good grades, one day she will get the job from Google. Chloe also stated that she wants to work in a chocolate factory and be an Olympic swimmer.

Chloe's father, Andy Bridgewater shared the letter on his LinkedIn stating his daughter was "knocked down" by a car and the letter had a great impact on her life. She has lost a great deal of confidence after being knocked down by a car.

Andy, the father of Chloe has stated, "he cannot think such a busy person enough to take time out to make little girls dream."

