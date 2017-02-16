Kim Jong Nam Murder: Woman Arrested In Death Of Kim Jong Un's Half Brother

(FILE PHOTO) North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, (1941/1942 - 2011, bottom left), poses with his first-born son Kim Jong Nam, (1971 - 2017, bottom right) in this 1981 family photo in Pyongyang, North Kor(Photo : Choongang Monthly Magazine/Newsmakers)

Malaysian police have identified a second woman believed to be connected to the death of Kim Jong Nam. On Thursday, the Malaysian government has confirmed the detention.

According to CNN, the investigation committee said, two Asian women were suspected of killing Kim Jong Nam. The second woman was detained Wednesday at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur international airport carrying a Vietnamese travel document.

The police report said, on Wednesday, a woman carrying Vietnamese travel documents bearing the name of Doan Thi Huong was arrested at the International Airport of Malaysia. Police are also hunting for further suspects.

Advertisement

ALJAZEERA has reported, after suddenly falling ill at Kuala Lumpur Airport, Kim died on Monday. He had been on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau. He was reportedly living under China's protection.

Kim is believed to have been poisoned, South Korean National Assembly Intelligence Committee has stated on Wednesday. Though, the investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy on his body.

Police are investigating all the possible way of this murder. South Korea's spy agency suspects that two female North Korean agents assassinated Kim. The local media has reported, police and authorities were working with diplomats from North Korea and Vietnam to confirm whether or not the suspect is a Vietnamese citizen.

Kim was the most public of all Kim Jong 11's sons before half brother Kim Jong UN took power. The report has suggested he lost favor with his father after he used a forged document to try to visit Tokyo Disneyland in 2001.

Kim Jong UN was the son of Kim Jong 11 and Song Hey Rim, one of the late rulers' favored mistresses. Kim Jong UN, the youngest son, was born to another mistress, Ko Yong Hui. Meanwhile, the North Korean government has sent a senior diplomat's team to Malaysia for the further investigation of this murder case.