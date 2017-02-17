Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner Ongoing Divorce Rumors - 'Fifty Shades Darker' Actor Abandoning Family For Profession

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the UK Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images/Ian Gavan)

Rumors are rife that Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner are heading towards a divorce. Reports claim that "Fifty Shades Darker" actor is cheating on his wife with his co-star Dakota Johnson.

Korea Portal reports that Jamie has plenty of commitments lined up while working on "Fifty Shades Freed". The actor is supposedly finishing his marriage with Amelia in order to give his undivided attention to the completion of all scheduled projects.

The rumor mill is churning that Jamie is not a family man anymore. He seems more enthusiastic about his career compared to his family. It has also been said that Dakota's leading man in "Fifty Shades Darker" thinks that the British singer is nothing but an obstacle on his way to the career.

Another source included Bravo News Film also maintained that Jamie is soon going to be a part of Green Lantern" and "The Justice League". Amelia, on the other hand, has always criticized her husband for shooting steamy scenes and is again concerned with her husband's role while filming intimate scenes.

It appears as if Jamie does not want history to repeat itself that is why separation is the ultimate option for him. Belfast Telegraph, however, puts all rumors to rest and maintained that he is satisfied with his married life.

In fact, Jamie has claimed that having two daughters has positively transformed his life. "You know, I sort of don't feel like (my life) has changed that much (with the movies)".

The statements made by Jamie himself have indirectly debunked all the ongoing divorce rumors. As for now, he seems to be pretty happy with his two daughters and wife Amelia.

The actor maintained that his life has changed "immeasurably", which further proves him to be a contended family guy. Jamie and Amelia have not yet officially addressed their divorce rumors.