Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Love is in the air for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal duo marked their first Valentines together in the classiest way as expected by the illustrious couple.

According to US Weekly, Harry and Meghan remained low-key at home and decided to spend their romantic evening without bragging too much about it. According to an insider, Harry and Meghan stayed put at Kensington palace for their Feb.14 plans and planned to keep it far away from the media glares and flashes.

The "Suits" prodigy has been residing in the British royal Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage since December, thus, reaffirming the spark of their relationship. Packing on major display of affection while placing their affiliation under the wraps, has raised serious questions regarding the future of their relationship.

"It's become Meghan's home away from home," a source has told Us. "All the security know her, she slips in and out whenever she likes."

The couple's most recent paparazzi following was on Feb.1 at members-only Soho House. This was the same spot where they first got acquainted with each other, kicking off their love affair. Other than that, the loved-up duo has been "chilling and enjoying lazy days" an insider told the source.

Other than their romantic binges, the couple has also taken their relationship to a next level. Meghan has been really fond of meeting Harry's family as she was recently introduced to the Duchess, Catherine along with her daughter Charlotte.

The meeting took place on Jan.10 during a low-key get together at Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A. Meghan has already met with Prince William back in November and is gradually getting to know the rest of the family members.

"Meghan's so happy she's getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," a source told Us.

Two years ago, Meghan drafted an essay, which was published on her lifestyle blog The Tig. It reflected her perception regarding the Valentine's Day and what the big day actually means for her. She wrote that individuals without a date should get to spend the day with their own self. Express their love for their own soul by cooking, wearing a special outfit and or buying flowers.