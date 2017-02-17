Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Are Real Deal Now - New Romantic Developments Noticed Between The Duo

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are heating up their game as they are sparking romance rumors once again. The A-listed Hollywood prodigy may have called it quits with Justin Bieber just recently, but love is still up in the air for the newly-found duo.

E! Online reports that Selena and The Weeknd are drumming up excitement as after exiting Rihanna's 2017 Grammy after party on Sunday, new developments have been observed in their relationship. The source highlights that "they are now falling for each other" and are planning to make it exclusive to each other.

Advertisement

The "Starboy" singer has already made things clear with Selena. The rapper has directly told his new significant other about his affection and care towards her. He also thinks that Selena is "gorgeous".

Keeping aside their emotional attachment, Selena and The Weeknd enjoy each other's company, which is why Selena feels super confident around her new beau. The source also maintains that "Abel is proud to have Selena by his side".

Selena and The Weeknd are deliberately keeping their love affair under the wraps. It appears as if being low-key is the answer for their healthy relationship. The loved-up duo is giving each other a chance, thus, staying away from media glares and flashes prove to be just right.

According to a recent report, Selena met The Weeknd's close pal who just had a baby. This further points out the gravity of their affiliation.

Selena and The Weeknd's meeting frequencies have been rapidly amped up. They were lately snapped spending a romantic get together as they were observed exiting the 1Oak nightclub in the same car.

Selena and The Weeknd are a real deal now. The former puts an end to a highly-publicized relationship with Justin, but based on reports, the 24-year old songwriter had to check herself into a rehab just to get over Justin's addiction. But it seems like the tables are turning over as Selena has found a new lover for herself.