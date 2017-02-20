Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 | Updated at 2:13 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

How Indiana Pacers Glenn Robinson III, Houston Rockets Eric Gordon, New York Knicks Kristaps Porzingis Won the NBA All-Star Events

First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 07:58 AM EST
Verizon Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Verizon Slam Dunk Contest 2017(Photo : Getty Images)

Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III is NBA's newest dunk king, with an assist to Indiana teammate Paul George, the Pacers' mascot and a Pacers cheerleader. They won the NBA All-Star events Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. 

According to Yahoo Sports, Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III claimed the title by leaping over team-mate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that scored a perfect 50 in the final round.

In the final round of the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Robinson III faced off against the Phoenix rookie, who advanced from the four original competitors. Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon were eliminated in the earlier rounds.

In the 3-point contest, FOX Sports reports that Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon dethroned Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson. While Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks won in the Skills Challenge.

Porzingis emerged from the big-men's division that included the New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

"It is a good feeling that I am able to showcase my skill with my size and show to the kids that you're capable of doing that even if you're tall and lanky like me," Porzingis said via Sports Inquirer.

Porzingis and Hayward went neck-and-neck until the end of the course, but Porzingis hit his 3 first to end it.

Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and Orlando's Aaron Gordon were unable to emerge from the first round. Jordan dunked over DeAndre turn tables and Gordon dunked after receiving a bounce pass.

Enshrinees will officially be announced at the Final Four on April 3, 2017. On the other hand, the induction ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts are scheduled to be held on September 7 to 9, 2017.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Nintendo Switch: NBA 2K18 to be Released September 2017

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Kristaps Porzingis' Early Exit Overshadows New York 'Knicks' Solid Win

TagsKristaps Porzingis, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Gordon, new york knicks, Indiana Pacers, houston rockets, nba all star game

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

President Day Offer Macbook Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Discount Offer

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim

Despite the fact that these claims could be valid, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has affirmed anything as of yet.
Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied's 'backstAGe presents:' initiative featuring The Black Keys at the Marquee Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian May Be Getting Back With Scott Disick Despite Attending Church With Justin Bieber[RUMORS]
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Apple Loses Fourth Place To Xiaomi In The Chinese Markets

Report: Discovery Of Alien Planets Has Scientists Buzzing

India's First Bullet Train Undersea Railway Expected to Construct in 2018

ZTE Confirms Its Presence At This Year's MWC

OnePlus 3T 128GB Finally Available to Indian Customers Through Amazon

USA Launched Aircraft Carrier To Begin its Routine Operations In The South China Sea

Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Possible In Next Two Years, Harvard University Scientists Say

Late Michael Jackson Nearly Bankrupt When He Died; Potentially Owes IRS $1 Billion Tax [DETAILS]

'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 2 Coming this February on Netflix: Official Plot Synopsis Revealed

iPhone 8 Updates: Apple Replacing Home Button With Touch Bar

Drake Confused Half The Time Over Kanye’s Rants – Says He Accepts What He is Going Through

'Kingdom Hearts III' Keyblade And Power Form, 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Put Much Effort In Combat System; Details, Released Date & More

Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Photos Released – Suspects Continued To Roam Near Hotel After Robbery

Counter-Strike News: Pro Player Promises To "Crush" Opponent Who Belittled His Team, Backs It Up In Dominating Fashion

Counter-Strike News: Pro Player Promises To "Crush" Opponent Who Belittled His Team, Backs It Up In Dominating Fashion

NBA News: DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors Continues; Pelicans Interested In Trading For Kings' Star

LG Watch Style: Low-End Smartwatch Powered by Android Wear 2.0, with a Reasonable Price $249

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics