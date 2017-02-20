How Indiana Pacers Glenn Robinson III, Houston Rockets Eric Gordon, New York Knicks Kristaps Porzingis Won the NBA All-Star Events

Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III is NBA's newest dunk king, with an assist to Indiana teammate Paul George, the Pacers' mascot and a Pacers cheerleader. They won the NBA All-Star events Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr.

According to Yahoo Sports, Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III claimed the title by leaping over team-mate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that scored a perfect 50 in the final round.

In the final round of the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Robinson III faced off against the Phoenix rookie, who advanced from the four original competitors. Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon were eliminated in the earlier rounds.

In the 3-point contest, FOX Sports reports that Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon dethroned Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson. While Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks won in the Skills Challenge.

Porzingis emerged from the big-men's division that included the New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

"It is a good feeling that I am able to showcase my skill with my size and show to the kids that you're capable of doing that even if you're tall and lanky like me," Porzingis said via Sports Inquirer.

Porzingis and Hayward went neck-and-neck until the end of the course, but Porzingis hit his 3 first to end it.

Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and Orlando's Aaron Gordon were unable to emerge from the first round. Jordan dunked over DeAndre turn tables and Gordon dunked after receiving a bounce pass.

