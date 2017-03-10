Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, March 10, 2017 | Updated at 4:44 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Alaska Volcano: Bogoslof Eruption Disrupts Airlines Operation

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 10, 2017 03:47 AM EST
Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' at Bogoslof Island

Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' at Bogoslof Island(Photo : Photo by T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey)

Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' which has been active since December last year has erupted again. According to the Observatory, the Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' which is located in the Aleutian Islands has erupted just before 10 a.m of the local time.

The eruption of the Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano'  sent ashes clouds to 25,000 feet. According to ABC News, the Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano'  has already erupted way back in the mid-December which also brings the biggest cloud in the late night of Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The eruption during that time sent warnings to airlines as well as in the major U.S. fishing port in the islands.

The National Weather Service have already provided advice with regards to the traces amounts of ashes that could settle on Dutch Harbor - the major port for Bering Sea crab and Pollock. Ashes from Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' can harm and stop jet engines.It is considered as a threat to airliners that are operating between North American and Asia when the cloud rises to 20,000 feet. The alert level is steady and remains at 'Warning.'

The current aviation color code also reads as Red which signifies imminent eruption, suspected, or is already underway. According to Science Times, the South winds push the Bogoslof ash clouds from the Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' to the north and the Bering Sea.

Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano' ash that is floating above the volcano can damage the jet engine turbine blades. The ash will meet the moment that it enters the engine which will lead to engine failure. Moreover, the ashes from the Alaska volcano will also hinder with the electronics of the navigation systems and even scratch the cockpit windows.

Ashes from the Alaska Volcano 'Bogoslof Volcano'  do not only interfere with jets' engine but also could cause harm to people and animals. It could cause respiratory problems as well as damage the air filters and gasoline engine.

SEE ALSO

Apple TV tvOS 10.2 4th Beta Update Soon To Roll Out For Apple TV

Donald Trump Calls To Bring Back Jobs To US, Mexican Officials Not Alarmed

Paleontologists Unearthed 5 Feet Tall Giant Penguins In New Zealand

Southern Chile House Paranormal Activity Terrifies Entire Town, Including Officers

TagsAlaska Volcano Eruption, Bogoslof volcano in Alaska, Bogoslof volcano, Bogoslof volcano erupts

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

First Capital Command PCC

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Wonâ€™t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

First People: Aboriginal Australians - Documentary Films

Hair DNA Samples of Aboriginal People Reveals Populations Still Present In Australia Today

A research that will be extended to investigate the paternal lineages and information from the nuclear genome of Aboriginal people.
Sheryl Nome is back

Sheryl Nome Returns For Macross' 35th Anniversary: Past Singers Coming Soon?
Margot Robbie attends the 'Suicide Squad' World Premiere at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City.

â€˜Marianâ€™ Movie News: Margot Robbie to Play Maid Marian in New 'Robin Hood' Movie; Plot Details Here!
Josh Gad Visits Disneyland

'Beauty and the Beast' News: LeFou Actor Josh Gad Proud of Gay Character in Movie
Prince Harry Visits The Caribbean - Day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Imminent? Couple Enjoys Attending Wedding in Jamaica [RUMORS]
Princess Poppy and Branch from "Trolls"

'Trolls 2' News & Update: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Will Be Back in Sequel, Universal DreamWorks Animation Confirms
The Paley Center For Media Presents An Evening With "Bones"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 20th Anniversary News: David Boreanaz NOT Down for Remakes, Reunions [DETAILS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Walking Dead Season 7 "Bury Me Here" Episode Surprises Fans With Unexpected Scenes

'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' Episode 5 Spoilers: Love Triangle Starts; More Intimate Moments for Min Hyuk and Bong Soon; The Purpose of her Strength

Ladies Take Notes! Emma Watsons Gave Her All Time Favorite Products To Keep Her Clean & Refresh; Watsons Slammed Piers Morgan About Feminism

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: More Details On Game's EA/Origin Access Trial Revealed

â€˜Dragon Ball Superâ€™ Episode 82 Spoilers: Goku Might Not Stand A Chance Against Toppo The Next God Of Destruction

Google Gadgets: Nexus 7 2017, Pixel 2 Rumored To Be VR Ready

'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers: Elizabeth Is In Tough Situation; PH Embassy Cries Foul Over Negative Depict In PH President

Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Might Sport Larger 5.8- Inch OLED Screen Display In 2018

'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3' Update: Game Is Delayed AGAIN; Reason For Delay Revealed

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Officially Seperated, Reports

Nintendo Switch Console And Accessories Buyer's Guide Is Here

â€˜Suitsâ€™ Season 7 Spoilers: Mike Being In Season 7 Plus Other Scenes

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka So In Love: Diva Posts Steamy Kiss On Instagram But Still Wonâ€™t Reveal Details

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 18 Spoilers: Sheldon Seek Leonard's Mom For Advice; Iain Armitage To Play Young Sheldon In Spin-off

Brazil's Economic And Political Crisis Is Still In Critical Stage

'Logan' Hugh Jackman Finally Spill Who Might Be The Next Wolverine; Ryan Reynolds will Probably Chasing Hugh In A Long Time

Report: NASA Plans To Find 'Ocean Worlds' On Jupiter's Icy Moon

Verizon Owners Of Galaxy S7 And S7 Edge Are Now Receiving Their Official Nougat 7.0 Updates

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

ETS15 Fireside Chat: Dr. John B. Goodenough on energy, storage, and life
Tech

Lithium Battery Inventor At 94 Years Old Works With Team On More Efficient, Safer & Longer-Lasting Battery
Huawei Technologies Co. Consumer Devices Division Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu Speaks At A Launch Event
Business

Huawei P9 And P9 Plus Welcomes New Updates For Android Nougat 7.0 [VIDEO]
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
Entertainment

'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Available Soon onn Blu-Ray, DVD; Official Plot Synopsis Revealed
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics