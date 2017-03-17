Marvel Comics ‘Legion’ Season 2 Will Soon Air On 2018

In this photo illustration, vintage Spider Man and X-Men Marvel comic books are seen at St. Mark's Comics August 31, 2009 in New York City. (Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"Legion" Season 2 fans should start to rejoice now that their favorite series will have a second season of the Dan Stevens - led Marvel or Fox team-up show. The X-Men-verse drama from the writer-producer Noah Hawley will be returning with a renewed series for the second season.

According to Deadline, producers are still unsure when the "Legion" Season 2 will debut or how many episodes will it have when it airs next year. Reports confirm that the Season 2 will premier in 2018.

"Legion" Season 2 will also be airing with at least as many shows as the eight-episode first season which ended on March 29. "Legion" Season 1 features a scene of David Haller from the bowels of psychiatric ward going to the hidden mansion where he attempted to learn his mutant powers.

Advertisement

"Legion" is the first live-action television series created and produced by "Fargo" showrunner Noah Hawley. The series is based on Marvel's "X-Men" comics. Now, "Legion" Renewed for Season 2 is about to be aired, and everyone is excited what could the possible scenes to be shown in the series.

"Legion" Season 2 comes as Marvel continues to expand and promote its TV presence worldwide. Marvel is planning to team up with IMAX for ABC's Inhumans which was selected for the next fall with the first two episodes.

According to Variety, Legion EP and Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb said that they are thrilled with the upcoming "Legion" Renewed for Season 2. They added that they are proud of their partners at FX as well as the success they share on their first TV series.

"Legion" Season 2 which will be aired on 2018 will include "American Crime Story: Katrina", "Versace: Feud: Charles and Diana and Taboo", "American Horror Story, Atlanta, Baskets". The network has already secured the futures for their key franchises for the "Legion" Season 2.



