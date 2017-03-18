Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Apple Confirms Curve OLED Screens On iPhone 8

Mar 18, 2017
Flat or curved? This is the usual question that customers ask whenever they hear something about the upcoming iPhone 8 screen design. Having an OLED screen would allow iPhone 8 to function like Samsung with its Galaxy line.

The upcoming iPhone product is going to be the most radical part of the major iPhone 8 screen redesign. But based on the report released in Nikkei Asian Review, the upcoming Apple AAPL +0.15% will have a curved OLED display.

If the Galaxy S7 Edge has a curved screen that let users access to shortcuts using a quick swipe from the side, iPhone 8 do not plan to have the same function which gives an advantage to the upcoming Galaxy S8. However, Apple company ensures that iPhone 8 equipped with a curved display will be gentler compared to the screens in Galaxy s7 Edge handsets.

Samsung was allowed to have curved screens on their devices, while Apple still uses the conventional liquid crystal display on its flat screen iPhones. According to Ryan Reith who is an analyst at market researcher IDC, consumers have less understanding when it comes to LCD vs. OLED display. Hence, it will not affect Apple if it will still use the usual LCD.

According to BGR, iPhone 8's viewable area of the screen will be 5.2 inches with the side curves that offers no function to the device. Customers will probably see the volume buttons as well as a mute switch on the edge of the phone.

Furthermore, Chinese companies like Biel Crystal and Lens Technology will also manufacture the glass backs for the upcoming iPhone 8. The two companies together with Foxconn will also make the front glass covers. OLED iPhone 8 will be released in conjunction with the two less expensive iPhones that will have 4.7 inch and 5.5 inch flat displays as part of the company's 10th anniversary this year.

