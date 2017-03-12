Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Upcoming ‘The Little Mermaid’ Movie Has Nothing To Do With Disney

little mermaid

little mermaid(Photo : Wikimedia Commons/E. S. Hardy)

While most fans of the "The Little Mermaid" waits for the remake of the movie from Disney, there are several mermaid movies which are set to be released in the next few years which will have to tide use over. Believe it or not, the first and the recent trailer of the fantasy tale "The Little Mermaid" has nothing to do with Disney.

According to Huffington Post, the latest version of the "The Little Mermaid" movie is entirely different to the original version of the 1989 Disney animated film of Hamilton and Moana's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The new version of the "The Little Mermaid" movie features Poppy Drayton from the "Downton Abbey," Shirley MacLaine from the "Terms of Endearment," Loreto Peralta from the "Instructions Not Included," William Moseley from "The Chronicles of Narnia," and Gina Gershon from the "Empire."

 Everyone is familiar the 1837 "The Little Mermaid" fairy tale. The new film is based on the old fairy tale which people used to know. In "The Little Mermaid" movie, the mermaid is being controlled by someone who was once a part of her. However, in this film, it's her soul instead of her voice that is controlled by that person.

In the upcoming "The Little Mermaid" movie, Mosely who played the role of a young reporter went to a remote town in Mississippi to investigate the story of a woman who is a mermaid. He traveled with his younger sister, Peralta who was the first to meet the mermaid (Drayton).

The mermaid told Peralta that there is a legend among the people about a little girl who is blessed with a soul of a mermaid. According to the "The Little Mermaid" trailer which is featured in Independent, when Mosely and Peralta find that the mermaid is trapped in a traveling circus, both of the find solutions to free her so she can have her freedom to choose her destiny. The "The Little Mermaid" is soon to premier on in cinemas later in 2017.

