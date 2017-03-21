Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 | Updated at 6:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

AMC Reveal ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 15, 'Something They Need'

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 21, 2017 07:21 PM EDT
The Walking Dead's John Sanders, prop master; Greg Nicotero, executive producer, director, & special effects makeup supervisor; Scott M. Gimple, executive producer, showrunner,& writer; Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead's John Sanders, prop master; Greg Nicotero, executive producer, director, & special effects makeup supervisor; Scott M. Gimple, executive producer, showrunner,& writer; Andrew Lincoln(Photo : Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 is nearly over and there are only two episodes left for fans to watch this year's season. With the remaining two episodes of "The Walking Dead" Season 7, many have lots of questions to ask. Luckily, "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15's trailer, as well as the preview of the video, is already available.

Many fans who have read the comics have expectations to the series regarding the plot. However, the producers would like to clarify that they have not gotten the episode straight from the books. According to Comingsoon, half of "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 is leading up to a several conflicts as well as alliances which are from the comics.

With regards to the next season, AMC recently released the first batch of photos from "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 showing what to expect in the next upcoming season of the series. Season 7 Episode 15 is entitled "Something They Need."

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 will be air on March 26. The teaser of the upcoming episode shows a group of Alexandrians who embarks on a journey where one of their members will make a heartbreaking decision.

The person who will make a tough decision in "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 is still unclear. However, "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15's trailer apparently shows that it's Maggie because her conflict with her Hilltop boss Gregory might come far-reaching.

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15's trailer shows Gregory holding a knife as he talks about peace with Maggie. Everyone expects that Gregory is a kind of guy who will tell Negan about Daryl and Maggie.

According to BGR, the first half of "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 features Rick with the group who is forced to fall under his will and coerced to live under Negan's rules. "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 also focuses on the war preparation and gathering supplies and numbers to defeat Negan.

SEE ALSO

Discover The Story Behind Illegal Mining In Venezuela

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Are Apple's Next Big Thing

Halo Sports: Headphones That Supercharges The Brain

Apple Confirms Curve OLED Screens On iPhone 8

TagsThe Walking Dead Season 7, The Walking Dead season 7 episode 15, The Walking Dead, Something They Need

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Argentina teachers strike Mauricio Macri news

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, depart the Civil Ceremony where they were legally married, at The Guildhall, Windsor on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire,

Prince Charles Still In Love With Camilla Parker-Bowles Before Marrying Princess Diana, New Book Says

Prince Charles was in love with a then married Camilla Parker-Bowles as he was marrying Princess Diana.
'Atlanta' New York Screening

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: How Zazie Beetz Aced Her Domino Audition with Ryan Reynolds; Cable Actor Already Picked [RUMORS]
'Disney On Ice Presents Princess Wishes' Treats Children From The Sunshine Kids To A Special Skating Experience

'Mulan' Live Action Movie: Disney Will Forego Musical Numbers in Movie; Mulan Will Not Be White
Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 - Arrivals

'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Final Season Will Only Have 6 Episodes; HBO Wants GOT Spinoff - What We Know So Far
Actress Meghan Markle attends P.S. Arts' The pARTy at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan Markle Might Become The Duchess Of Sussex, Might Marry Prince Harry Soon
WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards - Arrivals

Angelina Jolie Got Painful Couple's Tattoo With Brad Pitt Before Split
First People: Aboriginal Australians - Documentary Films

Hair DNA Samples of Aboriginal People Reveals Populations Still Present In Australia Today

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Lebron James Reveals Lebron Soldier 10 FlyEase For Disabled Athletes

Mars Report: Scientists Found The Mystery Of Dust Storms On Mars

Latin America's Big Efficiency & Income Gap Is Caused by Resource Misallocation

'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle' Update: Robert Downey Jr. To Star In New Film

NBA News: Cavaliers' LeBron James Expresses His Take On NBA's Issue With Resting Players

NBA Power Ranking Update: Golden State, Spurs Got The Highest Ranks

iOS Developer, Gabriel O'Flaherty Chan Hacks Apple Watch, Installs Game Boy Emulator

'Star Citizen' News & Updates: Dev Disregard Microsoft's DirectX, Focused in Vulkan API graphics; Game Could Run on Windows 7, 8, & 10

AMC Reveal ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 15, 'Something They Need'

Playful Kea Parrot From New Zealand Has 'Play Call' That Puts Them Into Playful Mood

'Fifty Shades Darker' Star Bella Heathcote Is Engaged With Longtime Boyfriend Director Andrew Dominik [VIDEO]

Apple's Touch Bar Support Now Available For All Outlook 2016 Users on Macbook

Black Hole Images Will Be Unveiled Soon By The Event Horizon Telescopes Starting April 5 [VIDEO]

'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 16 Reviews Kara & Winn Discovered The Secrets Of Their Partners in 'Star-Crossed' [VIDEO]

'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: New Stage, World Of The Void Eliminates Hit the Assassin's Ability; Android 17 To Show Up in Episode 86

Qualcomm To Implement 4G Connectivity in Entry-level Handsets With Its 205 Mobile Platform

iPhone 8 Rumored To Come Up With Water Drop Design Similar To The Original iPhone

Don’t miss it!

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Backstage
Entertainment

'The Big Bang Theory' Renewing Two Seasons; Spin-Off Prequel Series Entitled 'Young Sheldon' Expected Debut Later This Year

AMD Ryzen Zen CPU Architecture at Horizon Event
Tech

AMD Finally Brings Solution To Its Ryzen Processors' Crashing Problems

The 23rd Indonesia International Motor Show 2015
Tech

Voltinator, An E-bike That Runs On and Off Road With Speed of 20 mph, Ranging 35 miles

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

History Of Iron Man! From His Origin To Now!
Entertainment

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' News & Updates: James Gunn Plans For The Next Volume; Superheroes Who Should Be In The Movie
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Show
US News

'Power Rangers' 2017 Movie News: Yellow Ranger Trini is Gay; First LGBT Protagonist in a Superhero Movie
“The Matrix” Update: Latest Update On Upcoming Film Will Center On Young Morpheus
Entertainment

“The Matrix” Update: Latest Update On Upcoming Film Will Center On Young Morpheus
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics