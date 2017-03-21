AMC Reveal ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 15, 'Something They Need'

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 is nearly over and there are only two episodes left for fans to watch this year's season. With the remaining two episodes of "The Walking Dead" Season 7, many have lots of questions to ask. Luckily, "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15's trailer, as well as the preview of the video, is already available.

Many fans who have read the comics have expectations to the series regarding the plot. However, the producers would like to clarify that they have not gotten the episode straight from the books. According to Comingsoon, half of "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 is leading up to a several conflicts as well as alliances which are from the comics.

With regards to the next season, AMC recently released the first batch of photos from "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 showing what to expect in the next upcoming season of the series. Season 7 Episode 15 is entitled "Something They Need."

Advertisement

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 will be air on March 26. The teaser of the upcoming episode shows a group of Alexandrians who embarks on a journey where one of their members will make a heartbreaking decision.

The person who will make a tough decision in "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 is still unclear. However, "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15's trailer apparently shows that it's Maggie because her conflict with her Hilltop boss Gregory might come far-reaching.

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15's trailer shows Gregory holding a knife as he talks about peace with Maggie. Everyone expects that Gregory is a kind of guy who will tell Negan about Daryl and Maggie.

According to BGR, the first half of "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 features Rick with the group who is forced to fall under his will and coerced to live under Negan's rules. "The Walking Dead" Season 7 Episode 15 also focuses on the war preparation and gathering supplies and numbers to defeat Negan.



