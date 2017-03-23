Samsung Shows Subtle Difference Between US Galaxy S8 And Other Models

A Samsung and a Galaxy signs are seen at the Samsung booth during CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Samsung has its unique ways of surprising its customers. After the release of several iconic Smartphone models, Samsung has once again prepared something that will excite the clients in the market. It's the American version of US Galaxy S8.

According to BGR, the US Galaxy S8 version will have an extra feature which is not found on general models. Having introduced this, the company need to have an additional layer of branding on the Galaxy S8 phones which will be sold in the U.S.

The extra layer of branding will help customers in the U.S. familiarize what kind of US Galaxy S8 phone it is and the features that it can offer. According to Evan Blass, the professional leaker, the latest Galaxy S8 to be released in the U.S. will have a black, gray, and silver color.

Compare to the global models; the latest US Galaxy S8 has a text at the back of the device. The unlocked and the carrier models are expected to have a Galaxy S8 branding engrave on the rear. According to Android Authority, US Galaxy S8 will have a 3,000-mAh battery while the larger Galaxy S8 Plus will have 3,500-mAh.

Furthermore, the batteries of the upcoming US Galaxy S8, as well as the S8 Plus, will be manufactured in Vietnam by Samsung SDI which is the Samsung group affiliate. On the other hand, Samsung is planning to make an offer that customers can't refuse.

The South Korean company will offer an unconditional refund policy on the US Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. Customers who buy the Samsung flagship and within three months of purchase if they realize that the phone is not for them, they can return the device.

Samsung Company is now considering the large-scale marketing activities for the upcoming US Galaxy S8 which includes the full refunds after the three-month use of the instrument. The return policy enables users to return the US Galaxy S8 up to three months with a full refund if they don't want it anymore.



