Shell Company To Start Clean-Up Operation For 2008 Nigerian Oil Spill

Shell Company has been making efforts for the clean-up of the 2008 Nigerian oil spill. The clean-up is expected to start in April. Last 2015, the Royal Dutch Shell agreed to a 55 million pound ($68.62 million) settlement with the Bodo community in Nigeria.

The agreement happened after the company admitted for the two pipeline leaks due to corrosion which led to Nigerian oil spill that severely contaminates the land. According to Irish Examiner, the Royal Dutch Shell fiercely opposed to any environmental testing.

The company had concealed several data showing the terrible effects of Nigerian oil spill to thousands of Nigerians. The residents in the area are exposed to health hazards due to Nigerian oil spill. The progress of the clean-up has been slow after Shell Company said that the town denied access on August 2015.

One of the community representatives stated that they were unhappy with the contractor Shell picked. According to Belfast Telegraph, there is an environmental study to prove that the pollution caused by Nigerian oil spill is very high because the soil is soaked with hydrocarbons.

German geologist Kay Holtzmann said that people in Bodo, particularly in the oil-producing Southern Niger Delta, should undergo urgent medical tests. The clean-up which took place 17 months ago was a part of a British out-of-court settlement.

In the context of the agreement, Shell paid 83.5 million dollars to 15,600 fishers and farmers for the damages of Nigerian oil spill caused by the old pipelines in 2008 and 2009. The Nigerian oil spill destroyed thousands for hectares of mangroves and creeks.

Bodo Mediation Initiative (BMI) is now mediating between Shell's Nigeria subsidiary and the Bodo community about the Nigerian oil spill. There are also representatives from the United Nations Environmental Programme, Dutch embassy, local government, and non-governmental organizations.

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) promise gives their full commitment to ensure that the clean-up would successfully take place. The group will work with the BMI to implement a remedy plan to save Bodo area from Nigerian oil spill.



