Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, March 27, 2017 | Updated at 5:01 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Shell Company To Start Clean-Up Operation For 2008 Nigerian Oil Spill

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017 12:17 PM EDT
Shell Oil To Be Sued Over Nigerian Murder Case

Shell Oil To Be Sued Over Nigerian Murder Case(Photo : Photo:Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

Shell Company has been making efforts for the clean-up of the 2008 Nigerian oil spill. The clean-up is expected to start in April. Last 2015, the Royal Dutch Shell agreed to a 55 million pound ($68.62 million) settlement with the Bodo community in Nigeria.

The agreement happened after the company admitted for the two pipeline leaks due to corrosion which led to Nigerian oil spill that severely contaminates the land. According to Irish Examiner, the Royal Dutch Shell fiercely opposed to any environmental testing.

The company had concealed several data showing the terrible effects of Nigerian oil spill to thousands of Nigerians. The residents in the area are exposed to health hazards due to Nigerian oil spill. The progress of the clean-up has been slow after Shell Company said that the town denied access on August 2015.

One of the community representatives stated that they were unhappy with the contractor Shell picked. According to Belfast Telegraph, there is an environmental study to prove that the pollution caused by Nigerian oil spill is very high because the soil is soaked with hydrocarbons.

German geologist Kay Holtzmann said that people in Bodo, particularly in the oil-producing Southern Niger Delta, should undergo urgent medical tests. The clean-up which took place 17 months ago was a part of a British out-of-court settlement.

In the context of the agreement, Shell paid 83.5 million dollars to 15,600 fishers and farmers for the damages of Nigerian oil spill caused by the old pipelines in 2008 and 2009. The Nigerian oil spill destroyed thousands for hectares of mangroves and creeks.

Bodo Mediation Initiative (BMI) is now mediating between Shell's Nigeria subsidiary and the Bodo community about the Nigerian oil spill. There are also representatives from the United Nations Environmental Programme, Dutch embassy, local government, and non-governmental organizations.

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) promise gives their full commitment to ensure that the clean-up would successfully take place. The group will work with the BMI to implement a remedy plan to save Bodo area from Nigerian oil spill.

SEE ALSO

Mars Rover Discovers Martian Clouds Made By Gravity Waves

Plantronics Release Latest BackBeat 500 Series Headphone

Best Streaming Android TV, NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 2017 Unveil

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 19 '767': Sam, Callen To Do Undercover

TagsNigerian Oil Spill, Shell Company, Bodo, Royal Dutch Shell, oil spill

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

iPhone 2017 Android Nougat 7.1.2

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Cospatrick Survivors

Cannibalism In Spain During The Mesolithic Period Discovered From 30 Human Bones With Significant Markings [VIDEO]

Even at the time of Stone Age period, cannibalism or anthropophagic practices has been done by early human being. A group of anthropologists has discovered remains of cannibalism from some 10,000 years ago.
Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Tomb Of Jesus Restoration In Jerusalem Now Complete & Reopened To The Public
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

‘Deadpool 2’ News: 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Michael Shannon Could Be Cast As Cable
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, depart the Civil Ceremony where they were legally married, at The Guildhall, Windsor on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire,

Prince Charles Still In Love With Camilla Parker-Bowles Before Marrying Princess Diana, New Book Says
'Atlanta' New York Screening

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: How Zazie Beetz Aced Her Domino Audition with Ryan Reynolds; Cable Actor Already Picked [RUMORS]
'Disney On Ice Presents Princess Wishes' Treats Children From The Sunshine Kids To A Special Skating Experience

'Mulan' Live Action Movie: Disney Will Forego Musical Numbers in Movie; Mulan Will Not Be White
Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 - Arrivals

'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Final Season Will Only Have 6 Episodes; HBO Wants GOT Spinoff - What We Know So Far

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

The Newest Red iPhone 7 Proves Itself To Be Scratch Resistant At Potential Tests

Huawei P9 vs. P10: Comparison In Terms Of Dimension, Specs, Features, Price, Availability & More

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Leak: Show’s Big Moments Are in Danger of Being Ruined, Fears Ser Davos Seaworth

Windows 10 Mobile a Massive Update On Selected Windows Phone 8.1 Device

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Cordially Converse After Six Months Split

‘Bates Motel’ ‘Dreams Die First’ Review: ‘Marion’ Spoilers; Rihanna Makes Her Debut; Viewers Have Mixed Feelings

Leo ‘The King Of Spring’ Means Wintertime Is Over: How To Spot Leo Above The Eastern Horizon Tuesday Night

Shaquille O’Neal $ Kobe Bryant Reunited At The Unveiling Of Shaq’s 1500-Pound Statue In Staples Center

2017 iPad News: Cheapest iPad Goes on Sale; Limited Edition Red iPhone 7 Crosses 350,000 Mark in China

Team USA Wins Over Puerto Rico, Dramatically Brings Home First World Baseball Classic Championship, Marcus Stroman MVP

Apple CEO Tim Cook Received Free Microsoft Surface Pro 4

'Fairy Tail' Chapter 528 Spoilers: August's Body Unknowingly Betray Him; Mavis Ensures Natsu's Victory Over Zeref by Having The Book of E.N.D

"Titanfall 2" Colony Reborn Free DLC To Launch On March 30; New Content To Be Offered As Double XP Weekend

Apple's Newest (RED) iPhone 7 Now Gets Jet Black Display [VIDEO TUTORIAL]

T-Mobile To Launch Dedicated Anti-Scammer Services For Its Subscribers From April 5

Microsoft Now Offering Jaw Dropping Discounts On Its Surface Pro 4 Range

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Image Leaked: Concept Hints For 4K Phablet With 'Bixby' Support

Don’t miss it!

Alex O'Loughlin / Hawaii Five-0 season 7
Entertainment

"Hawaii Five-0" Season 7 Spoilers: McGarrett & Adam Discovers Important Fact In Episode 22; Peter Lenkov Hinted Events To Be Significant in Final Season

Consumer Product Safety Commission Announces Recall Of Samsung's New Galaxy Note 7
Business

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Will Undergo A Forced Software Update That Will Make All Unreturned Units Useless [VIDEO]

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

“Justice League” Latests: New Trailer Showcases Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen
Entertainment

'Justice League' Latest Update: New Trailer Showcases Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen
Actors Jung Yu-mi, Gong Yoo, Kim Su-an and director Yeon Sang-ho attend the 'Train To Busan (Bu_San-Haeng)' photocall during the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Entertainment

‘Train to Busan 2’ News: Gong Yoo May Return As Zombie In Sequel
The opening title from the Star Wars film series is shown on screen while musicians perform during 'Star Wars: In Concert' at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Entertainment

‘Han Solo’ Movie: Disney Head Reveals Han Solo Movie Will Unveil How He Got His Name
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics