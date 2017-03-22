Best Streaming Android TV, NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 2017 Unveil

NVIDIA recently released their 2017 version of NVIDIA Shield Android TV to the market. Compare to the previous devices; the Android TV is a little smaller that houses several new features. The new Android TV unit allows a multitude of function which will take customers to a new level of Smart TV experience.

According to The Guru of 3D, NVIDIA Shield Android TV can also function as a streaming game console. NVIDIA Shield Android TV also features a handy remote control as well as their game controller. There are subtle changes in the new 2017 model, and to those who have purchased the 2016 model, there is no need for them to upgrade unless they aim to own the smaller product or updated game controller.

NVIDIA Company will continue to support the 2016 NVIDIA Shield Android TV. In fact, the company recently upgraded the firmware to match with the 2017 models. Customers who have the 2016 model can expect to receive an upgrade to have a full Ultra HD HDR compatibility with the functionality and features in the 2017 model.

Advertisement

NVIDIA Shield Android TV has two models currently available in the market. The first one is the regular version with a 16GB internal storage, and the other one is a PRO model with 500 GB. Both of the units are equipped with a first NVIDIA controller.

According to T3, the latest NVIDIA Shield Android TV is powered by Nvidia Tegra X1 processor with a 256-core based Maxwell GPU which is paired with 3GB RAM. The new unit of NVIDIA Shield Android TV supports the latest and the fastest WIFI standards which include MIMO/AC. Once the unit is connected to the 2.4 or 5G WIFI network, it automatically updates itself to Android v7.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV uses the latest Android Nougat. Regarding the video, Netflix, Amazon TV, YouTube as well as the local video streams are all supported via NVIDIA-specific versions. Spotify is also backed by NVIDIA Shield Android TV as well as the Shield that serves as a Chromecast receiver.



