‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ Ratings Drop For Using Kim’s Robbery Attack

It seems like "Keeping up with the Kardashians" is coming to its end with its low rating. Last year the show earned 2.19 million views which put the Kardashians and the show into fame. However, the season 13 ratings seem not real, and Kris Jenner is not happy about it.

According to UnrealtyTV, "Keeping up with the Kardashians" season 3 views suddenly declined with just 1.49 million total views compare to last year's season 12 which garnered 2.19 million. The ratings drop 33 percent in just one year.

"Keeping up with the Kardashians" ratings got low ratings as fans slammed the reality family as trash for using Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery incident as the last solution to save the family reality show from the cancellation speculation.

Most of the fans were quite disappointed seeing Kim Kardashian's robbery for the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" TV drama. Other became bored watching it which leads for the reality to show a drop to 33 percent.

Now, 700,000 fewer viewers only opted to watch the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reality show to see Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner in action.

The network signed a $100 million contract with the Kardashian family to the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" show on the air for another four years. Kris Jenner is not happy with the cancellation of the show as well as the rating drop.

Kris Jenner admitted that she offered her daughter Kim a huge bonus to keep the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" drama going. However, unexpected things happen when they used Kim's robbery to boost ratings.

According to Headline Planet, Kris Jenner is finding ways to save the franchise of the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" show by attempting to bring fans' attention. Kardashian fans were very fast to alter the ratings due to Kim's candid confessions and to use Kim's scary robbery attack.



