Samsung Updates: Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Begin On April 7

First Posted: Mar 17, 2017 03:22 AM EDT
The Samsung logo is displayed on a screen prior to the start of a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, August 2, 2016 in New York City.

Last February, Samsung Company confirmed that it would launch the Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as the Galaxy S8 Plus on the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 29. However, the company was not able to confirm when the customers would be able to get their hands on the latest devices.

The company was in the process of debating as to when the exact pre-orders will open for the flagships of both Samsung Galaxy S8 and Plus. However, according to Phonearena, Samsung's senior official said that that the latest device will go on preorder on April 7 in South Korea.

The senior staff member added that the pre-order cycle for phones would end on April 17. But they ensure that that the phones will hit the shelves on April 21 only. Customers who want to get their hands on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 should wait until April 21.

While the pre-order period ends on April 17, Samsung Galaxy S8 will make its debut on the market on April 21 also. And on April 18, the company will hold pre-launch events at the three top carrier's stores in South Korea.

According to BGR, Samsung Company intensifies its marketing strategy because it aims to get more customers to purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy S8. Furthermore, the company is expected to put their best efforts in promoting the new phone as the device is the tech giant's first major smartphone to launch after Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

For the past months, the company was facing issues in connection to its president who was recently indicted on bribery charges. Samsung now wants the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 to do well to maintain the company's name and credibility.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to have an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display with an iris scanner, a dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 process, 3,000 mAh battery, and a Bixby artificial intelligence-based voice assistant.

TagsGalaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders, Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Starting On April 7, samsung

