Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Honda Accidentally Revealed Civic Si Torque's Features, Output

Mar 29, 2017
The 10th-generation Honda Civic Si Torque's release is just around the corner. The automaker had kept the specifications of the latest of the latest car, but somebody has recently published its torque figure through email to the Honda Civic Si fans.

According to CNET, one of the forum members of CivicX.com revealed that an email was sent out to the Civic faithful who signed up to get the latest updates of Honda Civic Si. The leak contains the feature of the most recent car such as its 192 lb-ft torque which was derived from its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

In 2016, the prototype of the Honda Civic Si was shown in Los Angeles auto show. However, there were no specifications mentioned for its powertrain. The number represents the 15-lb-ft increase from the Civic Sport and Touring models.

However, that is the tire-scorching bump given the fact that the upcoming Honda Civic Si will have a 295 lb-ft and 306 hp from its 2.0-liter turbo four. The torque figure which was recently confirmed by a Honda representative is in connection with the expectations for a medium-heat Civic.

Unlike the ninth-generation Si, it's up on the torque of Honda Civic Si to the tune of 18-pound feet. This leaves to have a hundred of torques shy of the upcoming Civic Type R. The Honda Civic Si will do with a hot-rod variant of the 1.5 liters turbocharged 14 which is used in the regular Civic.

According to Autoguide, Honda Civic Si's turbo engine makes 174 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque up to 180 hp and 177 lb-ft in the sports model. And that is not considered as a massive power difference. Customers who are looking for a serious jump in authority should think to have a new type R which makes 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from the larger 2.0-liter turbo engine.

