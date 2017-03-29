Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Argentina Lose 2-0 To Bolivia After Barcelona Star Lionel Messi's Ban

Mar 29, 2017
Hours after Captain Lionel Messi's four-match ban, Argentina was out of the automatic qualification places for the World Cup. Lionel Messi's team lose 2-0 to Bolivia in La Paz during the World Cup qualifying game.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is currently facing a four-game ban by the football's governing body FIFA and was fined with $10,000 after verbally abusing a match official in a win over Chile on March 24. According to BBC, Messi used insulting words to the assistant referee during the Thursday's 1-0 win against Chile.

Juan Carlos Arce and Marcelo Martins scored for Bolivia. Arce put the home side ahead with the first half header while Martins added a second eight minutes after the break. Barcelona star Lionel Messi and his team, Argentina never missed a World Cup finals since 1970.

Argentina is now in the fifth place. Lionel Messi will also miss three of the team's remaining four games against Uruguay, Venezuela, and Brazil this year. However, Argentina is planning to make an appeal against the severity of Messi's ban.

According to The Guardian, team, Argentina will play without Lionel Messi for three of their final four qualifiers. After Colombia beat Ecuador in the 14 games with 2-0, Edgardo Bauza's side slips down the standings.

With Lionel Messi's suspension, Argentina poorly defended the game. ángel Di María was unsuccessful in putting away the team's first real chance after 27 minutes. However, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder made his best effort before the same man collected Correa's ball moments, yet failed to get past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

Argentina continued to struggle without Lionel Messi. The team could not find a way back into the game which is expected to miss points, slipping in the qualifying table after rising to third following their win against Chile. Argentina's next game will on August to Uruguay and in Buenos Aries against Venezuela.

