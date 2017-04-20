Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Amazon Echo Dot Price Drop 2017: The Lowest Price For An Echo Dot Speaker Using Special Code At Checkout

Apr 20, 2017
Amazon Echo Dot speaker is available for the best price using a special coupon code. The portable smart speaker can help users get valuable information, play music, order online and shop for groceries to name a few. Customers get three Echo Dot speakers and get $20 off when they use coupon code DOT3PACK as they checkout.

The Amazon Echo Dot promo lets users take home three speakers for the best price and will last till April 25, 2017. This special limited promo slashes the price of an Echo Dot speaker to $43 with the possibility of getting black or white Dot speakers. BGR reported that this price is the lowest price that the portable voice-operated speaker has become this year.

The Amazon Echo Dot second generation is hands-free and totally voice-controlled. Alexa is integrated in the Echo Dot to play music, control home devices, set off alarms, read the news and weather and even play audio books. The Amazon smart speaker can connect to wireless headphones and speakers using Bluetooth or regular 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from sites like Pandora, Spotify and iHeartRadio.

The Echo Dot can hear people even from across the room using its 7 far-field microphone and this works even when the environment is noisy. Echo Dot also gets regular updates with plans for more skillset and features in the future.

Meanwhile an Amazon Echo Dot accessory is also on sale. The VAUX battery-powered speaker for the Echo Dot is now available for only $49. Made by Ninety7, the speaker is the first battery-powered Echo Dot speaker available in the market, Android Headlines reported. Since VAUX is battery-operated, users can carry their Echo Dot devices outdoors.

Ninety7 claims that VAUX is the ideal speaker for the Echo Do since it has better sound quality than Amazon's speakers. VAUX is not complicated to set up and is available only through the VAUX official website. The Amazon Echo Dot promo is only valid at Amazon.com with the coupon code DOT3PACK needed during checkout.

