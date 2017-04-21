Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Steven Universe’ Music Album Updates: ‘Do It For Her,’ ‘Stronger Than You’ And Other Popular Tunes Set For June 2

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 08:36 AM EDT
STEVEN UNIVERSE official photo

STEVEN UNIVERSE official photo(Photo : Twitter/Steven Universe)

"Steven Universe" ready to release its first digital music album this June. Cartoon Network said that "Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1" will be a collection of popular music from the cartoon series. Reports say that fans should expect nothing but the best with favorites like Pearl and Connie's "Do It For Her" and Garnet's "Stronger Than You." And as this new project pushes through, the next episodes for season 4 will air in May starting with "Lion 4: Alternate Ending" on May 15, 2017.

The new digital music album will be the first of "Steven Universe" with all original songs from the first to the fourth seasons of the show. Creators of the album said that fans played a huge role in making this song compilation, ANIMATIONWorld News reported. The album will also include the iconic opening song "We Are the Crystal Gems" aside from the actual music from the different episodes.

The "Steven Universe" music album will feature re-mastered songs that were actually handpicked by creator Rebecca Sugar and the Steven Crewniverse. Songs were from the original voice cast such as Zach Callison (Steven), Estelle (Garnet), Michaela Dietz (Amethyst), Deedee Magno (Pearl) and Tom Scharpling (Greg). Sugar along with other guests will also be part of the album.

 And as the new "Steven Universe" digital music album is set to be released a few weeks from now, season 4 returns this May starting with episode 21 "Lion 4: Alternate Ending" which was supposed to air in March, Fandom posted.

Other season 4 episodes are also set to premiere in May. These episodes include episode 22 "Doug Out" to be released on May 16, episode 23 "The Good Lars" on May 17, episode 24 "Are You My Dad" on May 18 and episode 25 "I Am My Mom" on May 19.

"Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1" will be out on June 2 in major digital music outlets and streaming platforms. "Steven Universe" season 4 episodes 21 to 25 will air on Cartoon Network

SEE ALSO

‘Steven Universe’ Updates: Cartoon Network Confirms Season 4 Continuation Despite Another Hiatus

‘Steven Universe: Save The Light’ Ready This Summer: The Gems, Steven, Greg & Connie Part Of The RPG Game

‘Steven Universe’ S4: Rose Had To Choose Between Pearl And Greg; New Eps To Explore Rose x Pearl

“Steven Universe” Back With New Episodes in January 2017 in a Weeklong Gem Extravaganza

“Steven Universe” is NOT Cancelled! 4 New Episodes to Come in January with Rose Quartz and Pearl Eps [VIDEO]

TagsSteven Universe soundtrack, Steven Universe season 4, Steven Universe, Rebecca Sugar

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer has been released.
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics