‘Steven Universe’ Music Album Updates: ‘Do It For Her,’ ‘Stronger Than You’ And Other Popular Tunes Set For June 2

"Steven Universe" ready to release its first digital music album this June. Cartoon Network said that "Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1" will be a collection of popular music from the cartoon series. Reports say that fans should expect nothing but the best with favorites like Pearl and Connie's "Do It For Her" and Garnet's "Stronger Than You." And as this new project pushes through, the next episodes for season 4 will air in May starting with "Lion 4: Alternate Ending" on May 15, 2017.

The new digital music album will be the first of "Steven Universe" with all original songs from the first to the fourth seasons of the show. Creators of the album said that fans played a huge role in making this song compilation, ANIMATIONWorld News reported. The album will also include the iconic opening song "We Are the Crystal Gems" aside from the actual music from the different episodes.

The "Steven Universe" music album will feature re-mastered songs that were actually handpicked by creator Rebecca Sugar and the Steven Crewniverse. Songs were from the original voice cast such as Zach Callison (Steven), Estelle (Garnet), Michaela Dietz (Amethyst), Deedee Magno (Pearl) and Tom Scharpling (Greg). Sugar along with other guests will also be part of the album.

And as the new "Steven Universe" digital music album is set to be released a few weeks from now, season 4 returns this May starting with episode 21 "Lion 4: Alternate Ending" which was supposed to air in March, Fandom posted.

Other season 4 episodes are also set to premiere in May. These episodes include episode 22 "Doug Out" to be released on May 16, episode 23 "The Good Lars" on May 17, episode 24 "Are You My Dad" on May 18 and episode 25 "I Am My Mom" on May 19.

"Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1" will be out on June 2 in major digital music outlets and streaming platforms. "Steven Universe" season 4 episodes 21 to 25 will air on Cartoon Network